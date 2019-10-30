The UIL announced on Tuesday that tickets for the football state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington have gone on sale.

The state championships will be held Dec. 18-21 with 1A Division I and Division II and 2A D-I leading off on Dec. 18. The 2A D-II and 3A D-I and D-II games will be Dec. 19. The 4A D-I and D-II games and the 5A D-I contest will be played on Dec. 20. And the weekend will be wrapped up by the 5A D-II and 6A D-I and D-II games on Dec. 21.

All tickets are $15 per day and can be purchased online at Seatgeek.com.

