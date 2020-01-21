If Midway had a varsity sniper rifle team, Anthony Scott and his buddies would be one of the hotshot teams in the state.
As it is, they’re getting there on the basketball court.
Scott drained four 3-pointers in the first quarter on his way to a whirlwind 25 points. His marksmanship freed up plenty of space in the paint for Godsgift “GG” Ezedinma, who poured in 30 points as the percolating Panthers torched Waco High, 81-56, in District 12-6A competition on Tuesday night at the Midway High arena.
Midway (21-8 overall, 7-2 in district), in second place in 12-6A behind fifth-ranked Ellison, is difficult enough to defend when it’s zipping to the basket or when Ezedinma is flushing alley-oop passes from Scott or Midway’s other guards.
When the Panthers start tossing in treys like they did on this night, forget about it.
“That’s what I just said (in the locker room). When Anthony comes out and is making shots like that, and he’s a blur with the ball, but when he’s making shots like that, we’re extremely tough to guard,” Midway coach Matt Brown said. “When we missed, GG’s chasing them down, getting the rebounds. We just played really well tonight.”
Brown wasn’t sure how his team would respond after a grind-it-out 44-41 loss to Ellison in Killeen on Friday. But he needn’t have worried.
Jordan Simmons splashed in a 3-pointer off a feed from Scott just seconds into the game, and then on Midway’s next trip down Jordan Byers got in the act with a trey of his own. And that was before Scott even got going. The ever-active senior guard connected on his first 3-pointer two minutes in, pushing the Panthers to a 9-2 lead. He used his superb ballhandling and quickness to tease the Lions (12-16, 2-7) with the threat of the drive, jab-stepping to create just enough space before rising up for the long-distance connections.
Scott added three more 3-pointers before the first quarter buzzer sounded, as Midway opened up a comfortable 26-7 advantage.
“Our growth right now, what a team we’ve got,” Brown said. “We’re really coming together, we’re playing as a team. Even the guys on the bench are being better teammates. It’s really showing the steps we’re taking in the right direction. We want to continue to take those steps and peak at the right time.”
Waco High’s shrewd senior guard Jordan Fuller tried to do what he could to make the game competitive. Fuller opened the second quarter with a deep 3-point fling, his second of the game. But Midway was much too sharp. When Scott wasn’t self-dialing from another area code, he was breaking down the defense and feeding his teammates with spoon-fed deliveries. He twice set up Ezedinma for alley-oop dunks in the second quarter, and Midway took a 43-21 advantage into the halftime break.
There was no letdown after the break, either. Brown continually implored his team, “Don’t let them off the hook!” and Midway complied. The Panthers showed relentless energy and precision. Even when Waco High picked the Panthers up in a full-court press, Midway was able to break it with some long touchdown passes for runout bunnies.
And though GG and Scott dazzle as the brightest stars, Midway’s complementary players seem to be growing comfortable in their roles. Players like Byers, Simmons, C.J. Calhoun and sophomore post Caden Powell all had nice interludes in the spotlight.
“My first boss that I worked for, Chris Jones, he had a good talk about it,” Brown said. “He was in the band back in the day. He said, ‘When the trumpet players are trying to play the tuba and the tuba players are trying to play the drums, it’s a bad band.’
“So we had that talk, and everybody is kind of learning how to play their own instrument, so to speak. I’m just proud of how everybody is accepting their roles and playing for each other.”
Ezedinma snatched 11 rebounds and blocked four shots, using his impressive wingspan to his advantage. Scott dished out six assists. Byers chipped in eight points.
Fuller hit for 17 points, including a couple of crafty and-one runners in the fourth quarter. No other Waco High player reached double figures, as Elijah Pullen and Keimonn Taylor both scored eight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.