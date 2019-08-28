Central Texas football fans cast almost 75,000 votes in this year’s edition of the Super Poll on wacotrib.com, picking their favorite high school football players as the season approaches.
The final head-to-head votes came down to the wire, as China Spring quarterback Brayden Faulkner beat Reicher’s Jake Boozer by a razor-thin margin, 851-848.
Boozer had tough luck at defensive back as well, where Mart’s Kyler Martin won by 18 votes, 830-812.
It didn’t go that way in every category. Ethan Linder of Robinson doubled up A.J. Morales of Reicher at running back, 1,734 votes to 860, while Reicher’s Bryce Tonkin lapped the field at linebacker with a 1,129-462 edge over Texas Wind’s Caden Crabtree.
Reicher all-stater Noah Plsek swept the offensive and defensive line categories for a second straight year, racking up over 2,000 combined votes in the final round. His margins of victory, respectively, were 202 over Wind’s Braeden Skains and 107 over Mart’s Roddrell Freeman.
Lower vote totals at wide receiver saw Adam Crabtree of Texas Wind outpoll Korie Black of Connally, 447-357; and China Spring kicker Carson Koe cruise past Connally kicker Ralph Morales at specialist, 434-285.
In six-man, Aquilla fans came out in droves in the final round to vote for Cash Hooten, who posted 1,117 votes to 891 for Parkview’s Timmy Skains.
RB winner Linder posted the most votes in his category during the three-round contest, racking up an impressive 3,619 total across all three rounds, including his 1,734 to top all final categories.
The players who advanced to the finals accounted for nearly half of the total votes cast, with a cumulative 34,811 across all three rounds. Reicher fans accounted for 15,532 of that number with the six players they placed in the finals, including Plsek and Boozer, who received 11,000 combined votes during the contest.
Close races were the name of the game in the semifinal rounds, too. Riesel punter and wideout Nolan Slagle saw strong support, topping both those categories in the opening round with 1,438 votes, yet lost out by just four and 11 votes, respectively, in the semifinals. Both DB Eli Garvin of Midway and DL Josh Thomas of China Spring finished second in the opening round, but they barely missed spots in the finals by about 30 votes apiece.
More than 6,600 users registered to vote in the contest.
Super Poll final round voting resultsQB
851 Brayden Faulkner, China Spring
848 Jake Boozer, Reicher
RB
1,734 Ethan Linder, Robinson
860 A.J. Morales, Reicher
WR
447 Adam Crabtree, Texas Wind
357 Korie Black, Connally
OL
1,070 Noah Plsek, Reicher
868 Braeden Skains, Texas Wind
DL
935 Noah Plsek, Reicher
828 Roddrell Freeman, Mart
LB
1,129 Bryce Tonkin, Reicher
462 Caden Crabtree, Texas Wind
DB
830 Kyler Martin, Mart
812 Jake Boozer, Reicher
Specialist
434 Karson Coe, kicker, China Spring
285 Ralph Morales, kicker, Connally
Six-man
1,117 Cash Hooten, Aquilla
891 Timmy Skains, Parkview