TEXARKANA, Texas — Third-ranked La Vega has made short work of several of its opponents this season, but Friday night’s game ended sooner than anyone on either team expected.
After Texarkana Liberty Eylau scored its only touchdown of the game late in the third quarter, a massive brawl broke out between the teams, causing the game to end well before regulation. Officials called both teams off the field in an attempt to restore order. It was an ugly ending to an otherwise dominating 49-6 Pirates win over the homestanding Leopards.
UIL rules state that an ejected player must miss a minimum of the first half of the following game. It remains to be seen what punishment might await La Vega (5-1), which has an open date next week before starting district play Oct. 18 at Stephenville.
In football action, La Vega’s longest scoring drive of the first half came on the first possession. After a short punt that took a generous Leopard bounce, the Pirates took it 68 yards in eight plays, as Jar’Quae Walton waltzed in untouched from 13 yards for a 7-0 lead.
It didn’t take nearly that long on the Pirates next possession. After a clear pass interference on a deep ball intended for Malachi Wright, quarterback Landry Kinne juked his way to the end zone to put La Vega up two touchdowns.
The scoring barrage continued. As the Pirate defense continuously pushed Liberty-Eylau backwards – keyed by two De’Treveon Thompson sacks – the offense didn’t skip a beat. La Vega scored twice in just six plays, including Walton’s second and third touchdown of the first half, and the Pirates found themselves in the middle of a good old-fashioned blowout. The junior finished the night with 77 yards on the ground.
Kinne found Sol’Dreveon Degrate for a 27-yard score just before the half ended. The senior quarterback totaled 118 yards through the air.
Walton scored his fourth touchdown on La Vega’s first drive of the second half, a 10-yarder with relative ease. Kinne added his second passing touchdown to Jai’Shawn Reese, a 27-yard jump ball in the corner of the end zone.
But as Damian Henderson squirted through the middle at the end of the third quarter, a melee broke out between both teams, leading to the Liberty-Eylau bench running onto the field, followed by players from the La Vega bench. Both teams were separated and officials called the game at that point, and police and emergency medical personnel took the field to restore order and assist with any injuries.
