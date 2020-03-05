FAIRFIELD – A sign posted near the main entry door of Fairfield High School informs visitors that some faculty members may be armed “for the safety of our students.” As you enter the door and make your way to the office, you’ll probably notice a security guard sitting behind a desk, offering an authoritative nod.
Such precautions are less about being scared over what might happen, but rather being prepared on the off chance that something could happen.
That idea may be best reflected in Fairfield’s state-bound girls basketball team.
In the 2019 season, the Lady Eagles met a stated goal by reaching the regional tournament. They won their semifinal game over Silsbee, then sat in the stands and watched the other semifinal game between Hardin-Jefferson and Midlothian Heritage. Unfortunately, what should have amounted to a simple scouting session devolved into a horror movie that left the Lady Eagle players shook.
When they went up against Hardin-Jefferson for the regional title the next day, they were admittedly jelly-legged.
“Hardin-Jefferson is a really good team,” said Fairfield senior post Braden Bossier. “Last year we were really afraid to play them. We were scared, because we had seen them play. But I feel like this year we weren’t as fearful. I didn’t fear that we would lose or anything. I think that bravery and not being afraid helped us to win.”
Added senior guard Jada Clark, “Last year I think we played scared. We had people who cried before the game. This year we were all ready. We were definitely fearless, and it definitely helped, because we all had confidence and we knew we could beat them.”
Yes, Fairfield (33-4) indeed earned a second crack at Hardin-Jefferson this season, in the exact same round on the exact same floor, Sam Houston State’s Johnson Coliseum. But all the similarities ended when the teams jumped it up at center court.
These weren’t the same wide-eyed Lady Eagles as the year before. They played with a fierceness, a determined resolve. As a result, the game unfolded far differently. Whereas Fairfield took it on the chin in a 64-40 loss in 2019, this year’s bunch maintained their composure to grind out a 54-50, soul-satisfying victory. That sent Fairfield to this weekend’s UIL State Tournament for just the second time in school history, as the Lady Eagle program also reached state in 2011.
“We wanted to beat them so bad. We were really stubborn about it,” Bossier said.
Stubbornness can sometimes be viewed as a detriment, but in this team it proved to be a positive driving force. Every team sets goals, even pie-in-the-sky goals they don’t really believe can happen. For the past two years, Fairfield is actually shooting 100 percent on its goal chart.
“During the summer you hear them talk, ‘We’re going to do it next year, we’re going to get there.’ But I think a lot of teams will say that,” said Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker. “The one thing about these girls, and I don’t know if it’s true of everybody, last year we set some goals to go to the regional tournament, to win 22 games, and go undefeated in district, and they did every single one of those. This year we set a goal to win 30 games and go to the state tournament. They did both those things.
“You know there’s teams that set the same goals, but it’s weird, these girls have checked them off. It’s fun to watch.”
Whitaker took over the Fairfield program in the 2016-17 season, when the current seniors were freshmen. She feels like she’s grown up with them. She’s developed as a coach just as they’ve matured as players. Together, they’ve won more games each season than the one prior.
It hasn’t always been easy. Bossier, a 6-1 senior whose smile is as perpetual as her curly blond hair, stands out as Fairfield’s leading scorer this season, just as she’s been each of the past two years. But she’s had to work even harder for her buckets. Teams know who she is, and they’ve employed all manner of defenses to blanket her and try to limit her production.
“She’s a special player, she’s an even more special person,” Whitaker said. “Her stats are down this year, but her leadership is up. Her sophomore year, she was dominating. Last year she still dominated but was tougher. This year everybody knows her and everybody is sick of her. So she’s having to battle their best defense, three people collapsing on her, and having to adjust, when to pass it out, when to score. She’s just our clutch player.”
The most recent evidence of Bossier’s ability to rise to the moment came in the fourth quarter against Hardin-Jefferson. She’d had a rough shooting game from the foul line to that point, hitting just 5 of 14 in the first three quarters. But when her team needed her most, with the game on the line, she wiped the sweat off her hands and coolly went 4 for 4 from the stripe in the final period.
Even more evidence: For the second straight year, Bossier delivered a winning, pinch-hit National Anthem performance before Fairfield’s third-round game. Last year she stepped up when audio problems arose before Fairfield’s win over Connally, this year she reprised her rendition when the same thing happened against China Spring.
“They pushed that button and some rap song came on and we all went, ‘Braden …?’ I was nervous until that happened, then I was like, ‘All right, we got this,’” Whitaker said.
Bossier, an Abilene Christian volleyball signee, may be Fairfield’s go-to leader in the post, but the Lady Eagles are far from a solo act. Clark, a 5-4 senior guard, has provided steady scoring throughout the year while also boldly taking on the assignment of guarding the opponent’s best player. Sophomore forward Breyunna Dowell, last year’s Super Centex Newcomer of the Year, attacks the offensive glass like a 5-foot-10 female version of Moses Malone.
New to the lineup this year is 5-foot-10 freshman McKinna Brackens, a Swiss Army knife-type who can fill in at any position needed. “She could probably be the point guard if we needed her to be,” Whitaker said.
Fairfield has also benefited from the arrival of former state-winning Mexia coach Randy Barger as an assistant coach. Whitaker turned over the reins of the Lady Eagles’ defense to Barger’s savvy expertise, and it’s resulted in some particularly stingy efforts.
The Fairfield community has wrapped its arms around this team in a tight embrace, though that’s nothing new. They turn out with full-throated enthusiasm for all sorts of athletic and academic competitions involving the Lady Eagles or Eagles. Naturally, they’ll be there in force in San Antonio for the state tournament. Fairfield ISD has even canceled classes on Friday to accommodate fans wanting to travel for the event.
“They have a sendoff at the courthouse every time, doesn’t matter if it’s 9 a.m., 1:30, 5, it doesn’t matter,” Whitaker said. “There’s going to be people waving flags and screaming at the bus when we drive through. Those kids just love it. It’s a big community event, not just a school thing.”
The players said it makes them realize that their achievements are bigger than themselves. It seems everybody in town has contracted State Tournament Fever.
“It’s really cool, because you walk around town and everybody is like, ‘Good job!’” Bossier said. “I don’t even know who they are. As cheesy as it is, sports really do bring people together in the community. That’s really nice to see that I’m honoring them. I’m playing also for them, and I feel like they’re just as involved as we are.”
Can the Lady Eagles possibly give those fans the ultimate thrill with two more wins? They’ll face off against a hard-nosed Dallas Lincoln team in the 4A state semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday. A win there would send Fairfield to the state title game and a date with either Fredericksburg or powerhouse Argyle, which is making its seventh straight state appearance.
Again, it won’t be easy. But Fairfield reached state by embracing the notion of being fearless. No need to change that now.
“If we go in scared, then we’ll play scared, and we don’t do very well when we play scared,” Clark said.
Whitaker agreed, and it’s a sermon she has continually preached to the team.
“We’ll have the same message we’ve been giving them: Just be fearless,” she said. “Be tough and be fearless. We saw what happened when we let the moment get too big last year. We didn’t compete very well in that regional final. So this year we’ve just been preaching to them, when it’s been a big moment, don’t let that moment be too big. Just be fearless and go play. Because if you let it get too big, it’s going to be over.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.