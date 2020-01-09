Outgoing Waco ISD athletic director Johnny Tusa will be the featured guest at the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes' Community Luncheon on Jan. 22, from noon to 1 p.m. at Meadowbrook Baptist Church.

The church is located at 1207 N. Old Robinson Road, near University High School.

Tusa announced in November that he was planning to retire, effective Jan. 6. He served WISD for 38 years as both a football coach and AD.

The luncheon cost is $10 per person, with food provided by Rudy's. To reserve a spot, visit heartoftexasfca.org/communitylunch.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments