Outgoing Waco ISD athletic director Johnny Tusa will be the featured guest at the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes' Community Luncheon on Jan. 22, from noon to 1 p.m. at Meadowbrook Baptist Church.
The church is located at 1207 N. Old Robinson Road, near University High School.
Tusa announced in November that he was planning to retire, effective Jan. 6. He served WISD for 38 years as both a football coach and AD.
The luncheon cost is $10 per person, with food provided by Rudy's. To reserve a spot, visit heartoftexasfca.org/communitylunch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.