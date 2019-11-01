FAIRFIELD — Justin Abram crushed Robinson’s playoff dreams.
The Fairfield quarterback provided both the game-tying score and the game-winner on keepers, and the Eagles rallied for an overtime win that eliminated the Rockets from postseason contention in District 8-4A Div. II.
For much of the game, the Rockets (5-4, 1-4) looked as though they would keep themselves in the mix, thanks in large part to a rugged defensive performance.
Robinson trailed early after a 21-yard Tyler Haynes field goal for Fairfield (6-3, 3-2) in the opening quarter, but after Malik Ford took off on a 52-yard touchdown run with roughly two minutes left in the first, the Rockets were off and running. It was Ford’s sixth rushing TD of the year.
The Rockets made it 13-3 on Joseph’s McHenry 55-yard strike to Mathew Armes in the waning moments of the first quarter. The Eagles did manage to block the ensuing extra-point try and return it all the way the other direction for two points, but the Rockets were clearly settling into a groove.
In the third quarter, Robinson’s defense even got in on the scoring fun when Jordan Rogers intercepted the Eagles and returned the ball 22 yards for a pick-six.
But Fairfield scored the final 21 points — JarMychael Hudson scored on a third-down carry with nine minutes to go, and then Abram’s 1-yard keeper with 38 seconds to play tied things up and sent the proceedings to overtime.
In the OT period, Robinson went first, but the Rockets couldn’t put any pressure on Fairfield, as the Eagles’ Angel Limones came up with a big interception. Shortly thereafter on their possession, the Eagles marched down to the doorstep, and Abram punched it in for the winning score.
