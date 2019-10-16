Central Texas girls’ basketball teams will tipoff the season in a little less than a month and many of them will be trying to play their way into statewide recognition.

But as the season begins, the area’s representation in the Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings is a little sparse.

Marllin, ranked No. 10 in 2A, and Fairfield, at No. 8 in 4A, are the only Central Texas programs to make the preseason top 10 in their classes.

The top-ranked teams include Converse Judson in 6A, Amarillo in 5A, Argyle in 4A, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill in 3A, Martin’s Mill in 2A and Nazareth in 1A.

