MADISONVILLE — Justin Abram and the Fairfield Eagles might just be the team to beat in District 8-4A Div. II.
Abram kept up his hot running pace, rushing for three touchdowns as the Eagles (5-1, 2-0) stayed perfect in district play. Abram came into the night as the second-leading rusher in Central Texas, with 1,011 yards.
The game didn’t start great for Fairfield, as Madisonville (2-4, 0-2) took a 2-0 lead after the Eagles were flagged in the end zone for a safety. But Fairfield found its groove in the second half, outscoring the Mustangs, 24-7, after the break.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.