MADISONVILLE — Justin Abram and the Fairfield Eagles might just be the team to beat in District 8-4A Div. II.

Abram kept up his hot running pace, rushing for three touchdowns as the Eagles (5-1, 2-0) stayed perfect in district play. Abram came into the night as the second-leading rusher in Central Texas, with 1,011 yards.

The game didn’t start great for Fairfield, as Madisonville (2-4, 0-2) took a 2-0 lead after the Eagles were flagged in the end zone for a safety. But Fairfield found its groove in the second half, outscoring the Mustangs, 24-7, after the break.

