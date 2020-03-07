SAN ANTONIO – Fairfield had already accomplished all its goals. Why not live out a dream, too? Might as well, right?
Fairfield reached the dream destination by rallying past powerhouse Argyle, 40-39, in overtime in the Class 4A state championship game on Saturday night at the Alamodome. Argyle had won the last five Class 4A state titles in a row, and was shooting for a sixth, but McKinna Brackens, Jada Clark and the Lady Eagles of Fairfield had other ideas.
Fairfield (35-4) trailed by as many 15 points and faced a 14-point deficit at the half. But it used a dynamic defensive effort to put the clamps on Argyle in the second half and come back to claim its first state title and the first for a Central Texas girls basketball team since the 2013-14 La Vega Lady Pirates led by Juicy Landrum and Erin DeGrate, who are now both seniors at Baylor.
These Lady Eagles – not to be confused with Argyle’s Lady Eagles – had set goals before the season of winning 30 games and reaching the state tournament, and they met both of those achievements. But the state title was even sweeter – and tougher.
After taking down tradition-rich Dallas Lincoln in Friday’s semifinals, Fairfield found the chopping much more difficult against the redwood that is Argyle. Plenty familiar with the state game stage, Argyle outscored Fairfield, 16-3, in the opening quarter, with senior guard Rhyle McKinney tossing in 10 of those points.
The 3-pointer proved an effective weapon for Argyle, which made four of them in the opening quarter and went 5 of 11 from distance for the game. Fairfield, on the flip side, shot just 2 of 8 from 3-point land and didn’t hit its first until Kaylee Adams bottomed one out at the 6:19 mark of the fourth quarter.
But Fairfield pushed Argyle like few teams have been able to, using a 9-0 run in the third quarter to pull to within 27-22 by the start of the final period. Fairfield’s hounding defense made Argyle work for every shot, and as a result the familiar state power went more than five minutes without a point.
Fairfield kept coming in the fourth. It pulled to within 31-30 when McKinna Brackens scored inside and drew a foul before completing a three-point play with 5:15 to go. But that was far from the biggest shot for the freshman Brackens. With her team trailing 34-32 in the closing seconds, she got the ball on the wing and drove through the Argyle defense to hit a game-tying layup with two seconds remaining.
That sent the game to overtime, and Fairfield had all the momentum. The teams found themselves knotted at 37 late in the overtime period when Clark – a senior guard who had endured a rough shooting night to that juncture, going 0-for-5 – flipped up and in a bank shot in the paint while drawing a foul with seven seconds to go. Her subsequent free throw made the score 40-37. McKinney was able to bring Argyle back to within a point after she drew a foul from Clark on a 3-point attempt with three seconds to go. She made two free throws, then missed the third, and Argyle wasn’t able to score again, giving Fairfield a chance to celebrate the ultimate prize.
McKinney finished with 25 points in a rare losing effort at state for Argyle.
Brackens was huge for Fairfield, finishing with a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Braden Bossier added 10 points in her final game, while Clark finished with six, including what amounted to be the biggest hoop of the night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.