In Fairfield, the Eagles outscored the Hornets, 28-7, in the second half to run away with the come-from-behind win.

Justin Abrams rushed for four TDs in the win for Fairfield (3-0), scoring on runs of 29, one, 45 and six yards. Abrams also threw a 36-yard TD pass to Carl Daniels early in the fourth quarter.

Jar’Mychael Hudson capped off the second-half onslaught for Fairfield with a 44-yard fourth-quarter run to paydirt.

