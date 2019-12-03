Halfway through the fourth quarter, a 10-second sequence provided a clear picture of the current state of both the Midway and University boys basketball teams.
On one end, Midway senior star Godsgift “GG” Ezedinma gathered a nice feed from a teammate, cocked the ball behind his head, and caromed a dunk attempt off the back iron. University corralled the loose ball and fired an outlet pass to a streaking Bobby Montgomery, who rose up for a flashy one-handed slam try of his own on the other end, only to see the ball spin in and out.
Clearly, neither team is quite in playoff form – but the jaw-dropping potential remains.
Midway, which was ranked in the TABC’s Class 6A poll earlier in the season, is further along at this point, and much of that progress can be traced to the presence of Ezedinma. The 6-foot-7 Incarnate Word signee pumped in 24 points – including three second-half dunks that did in fact go down – as the Panthers out-sprinted the Trojans, 61-41, on Tuesday night at the UHS Gym.
“We’re finding our chemistry offensively and defensively, which is a good thing,” Midway coach Matt Brown said. “We hit a good defensive run in the third quarter, which obviously leads to points on the offensive end. Our guys are figuring each other out. We’re a little light right now. We just got a bunch of football guys who are learning on the fly, but it’s fun.”
Midway (2-3) led by 11 over the pesky Trojans at the half after Jordan Byers sank a 25-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer. Then, as Brown alluded to, the Panthers elevated their level of aggressiveness in the third to gain more separation.
When the Panthers get out of the starting blocks and get to running, they can put on a show. Such was the case early in the third when Byers came up with a steal and tossed a lob pass to his backcourt mate Anthony Scott for an acrobatic midair layup. Seconds later, Midway again came up with a loose ball and ignited its fast-break game, with Scott faking a lay-in before dropping the ball off to a trailing Ezedinma for the dunk and a 32-19 lead.
Ezedinma continued to show off the full range of his skyrocketing game as he scored 13 points in the third quarter alone. Several times his teammates set him up beautifully with spoon-fed deliveries, but he also scored a few on his own on turnaround and pull-up jumpers.
“GG is a really good player for us,” Brown said. “He had 35 points our last game, and 33 the game before that. So, naturally, in the locker room we say, we need to get GG a touch every time down. And he’s being patient with it. He doesn’t force it, if he has a guy open he kicks it, he’s unselfish. That’s something that’ll help us now, but ultimately in February and down the road.”
University coach Ricardo Felix marveled at Ezedinma’s rapid development from last season until now.
“He’s gotten so much better from his junior year,” Felix said. “Even the way he sees how the defender is playing him and he just shoots right over him. He makes it look so easy. He’s gotten better, and Coach Matt Brown does a good job with those guys, that’s for sure.”
Midway stretched the lead to 17 by the end of the third quarter, and up to 23 in the fourth. Scott scored eight of his 12 points for the Panthers in that final period, including twice coming up with steals and whipping downcourt for breakaway buckets.
Like the visitors, University (0-6) may be a work in progress, but the Trojans showed flashes of their promising potential. After Midway’s CJ Calhoun bottomed out a 3-pointer to push the gap to 55-32 in the fourth, the Trojans unleashed a flurry of plays that highlighted their unbridled athleticism and enthusiasm.
Montgomery, just a freshman, set up Qua Mitchell for an easy deuce with a tasty feed. Then the next trip down, Corey Sandolph drew a foul and made the first free throw before missing the second. That set off a mad scramble for the ball where the Trojans twice got up shot attempts and missed before grabbing the offensive rebound. Eventually, Mitchell dropped in the third and final putback while absorbing a foul.
“The biggest thing right now is that we have one guy that played varsity last year,” said Felix, referring to Mitchell. “He’s the only one who has experience. That in itself is tough.
“The one thing I do like is that they’re young, they’re very young. When you’ve got one of your best players who is a freshman (Montgomery) and then your main point guard is a sophomore (Tylan Harris), and then your backups are sophomores, that’s the positive part of it. Right now we’re just trying to find what our identity is as a team.”
Felix purposely scheduled tough to challenge his team and make them grow up quickly. University, a 5A school, has played only 6A foes to this point, but the schedule should lighten up a bit in the coming weeks.
“We’re going to be in these tournaments where I think we’ll get some wins, and they’ll learn how to play a different style,” said Felix, whose team lost by only nine points to 6A’s sixth-ranked Ellison last week. “Every team we’ve played has been pressing us, pressing us, pressing us. … Again, it’s a learning curve, we’ve got to adjust and try to find a way to get these guys to play a lot better.”
The hard-working Mitchell paced University with 18 points, and Montgomery contributed 11. For Midway, Byers joined Ezedinma and Scott in double figures with 11.
The Panthers have additional reinforcements on the way in the coming weeks, as 6-foot-3 guard Tyler Webb, a transfer from Bosqueville, and 6-foot-7 sophomore post Caden Powell work their way back from injuries. For Brown, it’s all about peaking at the end of the year.
“I still don’t think we’re there intensity-wise. We’re there in spurts,” Brown said. “That’s OK. I think part of that is our depth. We’ve got three new guys who have never played varsity before this game. And now we’ve got a bunch more guys (with the football additions) who have never played varsity. So, once we learn to trust each other and get a little bit more depth, I think we’ll have more intensity for 32 minutes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.