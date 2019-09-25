Payne Sullins is bringing sullen pain to all of Angelo State’s opponents.
OK, it’s a bad pun, but the truth remains. The senior transfer from Texas Tech has the Rams off to a 3-0 start, including 1-0 in conference play after a 44-7 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville last weekend. In that game, Sullins completed 22 of 39 passes for a career-high 370 yards and four touchdowns.
On the season, the former Reicher Cougar has accumulated 776 passing yards, nine touchdowns and only one interception while completing 67 percent of his attempts.
Sullins and the Rams will next host Midwestern State at 6 p.m. Saturday.
