EVERMAN — The Bulldogs racked up 37 second-quarter points in eliminating the Trojans from playoff contention in District 5-5A Div. II.

University (4-5, 2-5) trailed only 14-7 after one quarter, very much in the thick of it. Jeremiah Stroupe capped off the Trojans’ 62-yard scoring drive in the opening quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run.

But Everman (3-6, 3-4) was just getting started. Quarterback Juan Davis, a Texas pledge, and running back Errick Mills fueled a Bulldog rushing attack that University struggled to slow down. For the game, Everman finished with more than 250 rushing yards.

University still has a chance to get to 3-5 in district next week, but the other three district teams currently sitting with three wins — Everman, Cleburne and Burleson — all defeated the Trojans, thus holding the tiebreaker.

