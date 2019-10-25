Powerful Jay’Veon Sunday is as good as advertised, but defenses know they better not take their eyes off Kavian Gaither either.
Gaither burned Fairfield for 246 yards rushing and four touchdowns and also threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Korie Black as No. 2 Connally held off Fairfield, 40-35, in a thriller Friday night.
The Cadets (9-0, 5-0) clinched the No. 1 playoff seed in District 8-4A Division II and can seal the district title outright with a win over Robinson in the season finale on Nov. 8.
“It’s huge because it hasn’t happened around here in a long time,” said Connally coach Shane Anderson. “Now we have a chance to do something that has only happened here once and that was back in 1990 when we went 10-0.”
While the elusive Gaither ran 34 times for the Cadets, Sunday complemented him with 24 carries for 163 yards and a touchdown as he constantly shed Fairfield defenders who tried to tackle him.
“One’s a hammer and the other’s slippery,” said Fairfield coach John Bachtel. “We think we’ve got them and we don’t have them. But it isn’t just those two. They’ve got a great offensive line. They don’t throw it a lot, but they’ve got four great receivers.”
Quarterback Justin Abram carried the bulk of the load for the Eagles (5-3, 2-2) as he ran 33 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
“Anytime you look across the field and there’s a Bachtel over there, you know you’re going to get a good game,” Anderson said. “John does a great job with those kids at Fairfield and they got after us. It was a great football game and just another tribute to our district.”
Early in the game, Connally and Fairfield established the tone as they kept trading touchdowns.
Abram scored on the second play of the game when he blew up the middle for a 55-yard touchdown. Connally responded with Gaither’s 54-yard run to set up his one-yard scoring run to cut Fairfield’s lead to 7-6 with 2:43 left in the first quarter.
It didn’t the Eagles long to answer as Jar-Mychael Hudson ran for a five-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.
Once again, the Cadets responded by driving 66 yards with Gaither finishing it off with a two-yard scoring run. Sunday was stopped short on a two-point conversion attempt as Fairfield briefly held on to a 14-12 lead with 6:19 left in the second quarter.
With Abram springing loose for 43 yards to Connally’s 30, the Eagles were on the move again. But the Cadets stiffened as Fairfield failed to convert on fourth-and-10 when Abram’s pass sailed off Carl Daniels’ outstretched hands.
After throwing just one previous pass, the Cadets fooled Fairfield as Black broke into the clear behind the secondary and caught the 63-yard touchdown pass from Gaither as they took their first lead at 19-14 with 2:30 left in the second quarter.
The Eagles hoped to respond with a score as they went for it on fourth-and-two at their own 38. But Abram missed the pass to give Connally possession with 42 seconds left in the second quarter.
Gaither picked up 13 yards before the Eagles were flagged for pass interference. Two plays later, Sunday sped around the left side for an eight-yard touchdown to give the Cadets a 26-14 lead with 11 seconds left in the first half.
The Cadets picked up where they left off to open the second half as Gaither got loose around the right side for a 38-yard touchdown run to open up a 33-14 lead.
“Jay’Veon is a really good player, but I’m telling you right now Kavian is the best player in Central Texas,” Anderson said. “He’s a great football player on both sides of the ball. We’re super glad he’s on our team.”
Just when it looked like the Cadets might run away with it, the Eagles stormed back with Hudson’s two-yard touchdown run.
Taking advantage of a short Connally punt and an unsportsmanlike conduct call, the Eagles got the ball at the Cadets’ 16 to set up Abram’s seven-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 33-28 with left in the third quarter.
But the Cadets answered with a 72-yard touchdown drive that ended with Gaither’s 10-yard sprint up the middle to open up a 40-28 lead with 7:40 remaining.
Once again, Fairfield responded with Abram’s 10-yard touchdown run around the right side to trim Connally’s lead to 40-35 with 3:50 remaining.
But Fairfield’s onside kick failed as the Eagles were called for fair catch interference to give the Cadets the ball at the 36. Connally drove to the 1 before running out the clock to seal the win.
“Our kids are warriors,” Bachtel said. “I was really proud of the way they played. We fell behind but we didn’t give up and kept fighting.”
