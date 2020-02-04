On a cold, extremely windy night in Central Texas, it requires time to really warm up – especially when you’re wearing shorts and T-shirts.
By the end of the night, the Midway girls soccer team was cooking so well that the girls might as well have been sweating hot chocolate.
Midway extended its domination of District 12-6A by breezing past visiting Shoemaker, 16-0, on Tuesday night at the Midway Soccer Stadium. In their six district matches now, the Pantherettes (8-1-1) have outscored their opponents, 46-0.
Italia Vega blasted four goals in the win for Midway, and Hannah Bowden went shopping at the hat trick store with three goals herself. In all, nine different Midway players found the net, as Shoemaker – which suited up just 12 players total – struggled to control the ball for any extended stretch of time.
But, believe it or not, Midway did endure at least a short lull. The Pantherettes found the net just 30 seconds into the match, as Bowden corralled a pass from Vanessa Soriano and put one through the wickets of Grey Wolves goalkeeper Kaylyn Kragie. That seemed to signal a neverending flurry of goal precipitation for the Pantherettes, but that didn’t necessarily happen right away.
With a strong wind at their back in the first half, the Pantherettes needed some time to adjust and get a feel for things. Some of their first touches bounced wildly off their feet, and they had an array of missed opportunities around the goal, twice doinking shots on goal off the crossbar and missing high on another attempt.
“Hit the crossbar twice, it’s been a bit unkind to us,” Midway coach Bill Sharp said. “Then things started clicking. Just took them a little while. That’s kind of the way the season’s gone. We’ll play well, hit the crossbar or the post, and that’s the way the bounces go. But sooner or later the bounces have a tendency to change and start going your way. It’s only a matter of time before that happens.”
True that – over time Midway found its footing. After holding a 1-0 lead for nearly 18 minutes, the Pantherettes finally cracked the seal on their second goal when Kristy Castelan took the feed from Soriano and launched a missile from 15 yards out. That opened the floodgates, as Midway added seven more goals in the next 22 minutes of the half.
“We have to get a feel for the field first and how we’re playing,” Vega said. “We just have to warm up to each other. There’s some challenges that will come, but we’ll overcome them as soon as we get into the game.”
Midway turned the Shoemaker defenders inside out with some of their fancy footwork. Vega displayed some sweet dance moves to deke the goalkeeper at the 16:29 mark, then added two more goals in the next four minutes, including a finisher on a spoon-fed delivery from Anna Posey.
Sharp was pleased with his team’s sharp passing, as it’s something the team spends hours trying to perfect.
“It’s a strength, and it’s something we work on in training a lot. It’s starting to show up in the game,” the coach said.
Despite the blowout, Kragie may have been the player of the match for Shoemaker. She briefly left after hurting her knee on a tumble to the turf in the first half. But she returned minutes later and made several sprawling saves on the night. As wide a gap as it was, it could have been 25-0, Midway, without Kragie’s efforts.
In addition to the seven goals scored by Vega and Bowden, Midway’s scoring rundown went thusly: Castelan and Avery Hammond had two goals apiece, while Posey, Bella Burns, Elle Carpenter, Amanda Hudson and Bailey Chiles tallied one apiece.
Midway was no less effective going against the wind in the second half, scoring five more goals to finish with 16. One of the highlights came on a 40-yard sprint through the defense by Hammond before converting the netter, and another came on a nifty pivot from Bowden where she smoked it past Kragie from the left side, through a small crevice of space. Turns out the junior’s hat trick was aided by a pair of new shoes, which she broke in nicely.
Of course, Midway’s upcoming matches against Temple on Friday and next Tuesday at home to Belton should provide considerably better competition. Sharp said he still wants his team to improve its “focus, ball movement and communication” before the playoffs roll around in late March.
Not a problem, say the Pantherettes.
“We haven’t achieved our limit yet, we’re still pushing,” Vega said. “Not stopping and we’re ready to go for more.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.