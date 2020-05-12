Bryce Frazier continues to spread his wings at Eagle Christian Academy.
ECA hired Frazier as its inaugural head football coach last July, and he was tasked with quickly assembling a program on the fly. The Eagles showed an impressive flight pattern, too, going 7-4 on the season with a victory over Ovilla Christian in the postseason Texas Six-Man Independent Bowl.
Now Frazier is expanding his duties, as ECA has named him as interim athletic director. He’ll continue to coach football as well, but will oversee the athletic programs at both the high school (upper school) and junior high (lower school) level. He’ll start the new position in June.
“Since the day I walked on campus, ECA has been so welcoming to me,” Frazier said. “It’s a great school to work for, from the top down. Adrielle Selke (ECA’s Head of School) is very sports-minded. They want to run with excellence, and they’re honest and up-front with what they want done.”
Frazier will follow Shannon Reynolds, who is stepping down as ECA’s athletic director at the end of the school year. She had been in that post since the high school’s formation in 2017.
Formerly Waco Baptist Academy, ECA opened its high school campus on Bosque Boulevard starting with the 2017-18 school year following the closing of nearby Texas Christian Academy. The Eagles compete in TAPPS and have teams in six-man football, boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ cross country, girls’ volleyball, boys’ and girls’ swimming, boys’ and girls’ tennis, and boys’ and girls’ track and field.
Frazier also wants to build up baseball and softball programs.
“I want to make a culture,” Frazier said. “The high school has been around for three years now, and we’re trying to set a precedent for what they want – a winning mentality. Not settling for second best, that’s what I want to see there, along with growth in the high school.”
