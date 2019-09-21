In Mineral Wells, Eagle Christian all-purpose back Jonah Williams led the way as the Eagles stormed back from a 24-0 deficit to win and even their record at two wins and two losses this season.
Williams rushed for 269 yards and caught five passes for 125 yards with eight total touchdowns. Alex Kainer pitched in 115 receiving yards on seven grabs and rushed for 100 yards with a TD each way. Eagle Christian quarterback directed traffic as he completed 11 of 18 passes for 258 yards.
The Eagles scored 53 unanswered points to take control of the contest. Eagle Christian’s 93-point tally sets a high school record for the program that is in its first season.
