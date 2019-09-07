PRAIRIE LEA – Eagle Christian Academy posted its first win in school history with a 67-21 victory over Corpus Christie Annapolis Christian on Saturday.
Jonah Williams led the way for the Eagles as he rushed for 111 yards and four touchdowns on six carries, caught five passes for 105 yards and twoTDs, and made 15 tackles with two sacks on the defensive side.
Eagle Christian quarterback Caleb Wilson completed 11 of 14 passes for 291 yards and five touchdowns. Along with finding Williams for a pair of scores, Wilson also hit Alex Kainer three times for 70 yards, including a TD and connected with Ben Hampton for a 40-yard score.
The Eagles (1-1), who started their football program this season, surged ahead 53-21 at halftime, then ended the game via the 45 rule by scoring the first 14 points of the third quarter.
