When a dual-threat quarterback is at his best, there comes a moment when he’s all alone and striking fear into the defensive team’s fans in the stands
It’s an instant after everyone realizes the running back doesn’t have the ball, but he does have the attention of a whole bunch of linemen and linebackers. That’s when the dual-threat QB takes off into open space.
Like a basketball player with both shooting range and the ability to drive for a basket, a running quarterback puts a lot of stress on defenders.
“I tell people that we’re spread for run,” Connally coach Shane Anderson said. “To me, I feel like if you’re going to be a spread team and run the ball, you’ve got to have another option besides the featured running back. When you put a kid back there at quarterback that can take off with it, that adds a whole ‘nother dimension. That keeps everybody from keying on your featured back.”
Whether it’s on the zone read, option, bootleg, QB draw or just a straight keeper, Central Texas quarterbacks have proven to be prolific runners this season. This week, 14 QBs ranked among the top 55 rushers in the Trib’s StatsPlus section.
Fairfield quarterback Justin Abram leads the running signal callers with 1,226 rushing yards. He’s second only to Bruceville-Eddy running back Nathan Quattlebaum among all rushers and the Fairfield QB could possibly get to 2,000 yards this season.
Wortham quarterback Brandon Coker is just 67 yards away from reaching 1,000 for the season as the Bulldogs prepare to play Mart this week.
And then there’s Connally junior QB Kavian Gaither, who is the yin to running back Jay’Veon Sunday’s yang in the top-ranked Cadets offense. Sunday has burned defenses for 1,188 rushing yards and a Central Texas-best 20 touchdowns, but Gaither has given defenders headaches as well with 664 rushing yards and nine TDs.
Putting the dual in dual-threat, Gaither has also made a few big plays in the passing game with 597 yards through the air. He has four scoring tosses, all of them going to rangy wide receiver Je’Juan Forward.
Although Connally hasn’t been putting the ball in the air 20 to 30 times a game like some spread offenses, Gaither still makes defenses worry about covering every square yard of the gridiron.
“Anytime you can stretch the field, they’ve got to make adjustments,” Anderson said.
“You’re not going to be able to take away everything. So it becomes a numbers thing and you try to play chess, so to speak.”
On Friday, Connally will line up against a Mexia team that, except for wearing red-and-black uniforms that differ from the Cadets blue and silver, could be like looking in a mirror.
Blackcats quarterback Jaden Proctor has rushed for 364 yards and thrown for 542 with 10 combined touchdowns in five games this season. Proctor lines up in the backfield with a rotation of dangerous running backs in Jarrell Wiley and Tray Jones.
Mexia coach Frank Sandoval said he’s seen quarterbacks in some offenses that seem content to let the running back do all the work. But not his guy.
“I don’t think people realize how well (Proctor) can throw it,” Sandoval said. “I would say he’s about as dual threat as they come. When it comes to running, he can make plays happen.”
In Whitney, Wildcats quarterback Devin Wilson can’t really be described as a dual-threat QB. That’s because he adds another dimension by lining up at receiver at times when Whitney sends in Garrett Peacock at quarterback.
Wilson has rushed for 445 yards and seven touchdowns and passed for 496 and seven TDs. His receiving numbers don’t quite measure up, but he does have three receptions and averages 39 yards per catch.
“What Devin does is he pretty much makes you defend the whole field,” Whitney coach Mark Byrd said. “You have to know where he’s at at all times.”
Other area quarterbacks have found a knack for mixing in timely runs to augment a dynamic passing game. Five Central Texas QBs — Lorena’s Bradley Lina, Clifton’s Mason Brandenberger, Robinson’s Joseph McHenry, McGregor’s Veandre McDaniel and Belton’s Ruben Jimenez — have passed for more than 1,000 yards with at least 250 rushing yards.
All of those guys make it easy to feel sorry for a big, burly defensive lineman.
“It makes it scary,” Sandoval said. “Because who do you key? Who do you read?”
