WEST – Four-act play isn’t an actual UIL competition, but if it were, West could’ve earned a prize for its compelling four-act – or perhaps four-set – drama it staged on Tuesday.
Locked in a gripping conflict, West’s volleyball team finally seized hold of that elusive momentum late in the proceedings, and the Class 3A’s 22nd-ranked Lady Trojans vanquished perennial 4A playoff qualifier Robinson, 25-22, 18-25, 25-21, 25-12, at the West High School gym.
The match featured 28 ties on the scoreboard, but the Lady Trojans (22-4) managed to put the finishing flourish on things with strong surges at the end of both the third and fourth sets.
“That’s what we needed to see, a good team like that,” said West coach Sandy Dickerson.
In recent years, West has experienced a staggering run of district supremacy, as the Lady Trojans have won 73 of their past 74 matches against district foes. But Dickerson knows that in order for West to extend its season deep into the playoffs, it needs to challenge itself against high-quality competition like Robinson.
After splitting the first two sets, the teams stood toe to toe and swapped haymakers in the third. One team swiped the momentum, only to see the other pickpocket it away moments later. That set alone featured 14 different ties, the final coming at 20-20.
That’s when West found its second wind. The Lady Trojans went up 22-20 after a Robinson mishit and a well-placed tip from Kennedy Eubanks. A couple of minutes later on match point, sophomore Dayla Woodard gave the home crowd a charge when she slapped a back line-hugging kill for the decisive point.
“It comes in waves,” Dickerson said of West’s attacking. “Tonight our strongest hitter probably didn’t hit as many attacks as she normally gets. But, again, we had to play a lot of defense, which we were not able to get good passes up off the defense, off the tips, which affects us our offense.”
Fortunately for West, it saved some of its biggest waves – like BSR Cablepark-worthy swells – for the fourth set. Not wanting to tangle with the Rockettes for a winner-take-all fifth, the Lady Trojans tightened up both their blocking and their spiking. They jumped out to a 13-7 lead after coming up with the point on a delicious dig following a kill attempt from Robinson’s powerful-paddling Brooke Ashcraft, then pulling out the point.
Robinson fought back to within 15-10 on an Ashcraft kill, but that’s as close as they’d get. West won 10 of the next 12 points, and the Rockettes also endured some tough luck on a couple of close calls that didn’t go their way.
With district looming around the corner, both coaches want to see their teams strive for better consistency.
“I’m going to keep saying this, but our girls have to learn how to be more consistent,” Robinson coach Kelsey Cleere said. “And, again, volleyball is a consistency and a momentum sport, so until we can zone in on that, that’ll be our No. 1 key in being successful in district and playoffs.”
Dickerson was pleased with the way her team fought, even if they couldn’t always maintain a steady level of crispness.
“At times (our net play is great). We’re not consistent yet on the blocks,” she said. “We started hitting in the second game, when we started that little comeback. I was proud of the way the girls fought back, even though it was 23-11 something like that. To me, that fight is what I’m looking for.”
Ashcraft stood out as probably the hardest hitter on the court, and also adeptly handled a fair amount of back-row bumping. Delani Degner gave Robinson its most potent serving, including dropping in consecutive aces in the opening set.
For West, Hallie King came up with some powerful, timely kills, while Emily Jares seemed to have a knack for finishing off long volleys with an array of hole-locating nubbers and tips.
“Still trying to keep that battle, that spirit, that fire,” West’s Dickerson said. “It’s midseason now. We’re through with our tournaments, so we’ve had four, long, hard weeks. Now we’ve got to catch our breath, regroup, and start again.”
