MHL when the men were gone

Author Marjorie Herrera Lewis will speak about here book "When the Men Were Gone" at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fabled Bookshop in downtown Waco.

Author Marjorie Herrera Lewis will speak about her book “When the Men Were Gone” and sign copies at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fabled Bookshop & Café.

“When the Men Were Gone” tells the story of Tylene Wilson, who served as Brownwood’s head football coach during World War II.

Lewis, a former sportswriter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Dallas Morning News, adapted Wilson’s true story into a novel about Texas high school football. During her presentation, she’ll tell how she discovered Wilson’s story and describe the research that led to her book.

Fabled is a new independent bookstore on Fourth Street off Franklin Avenue in downtown Waco.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments