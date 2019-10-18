Author Marjorie Herrera Lewis will speak about her book “When the Men Were Gone” and sign copies at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fabled Bookshop & Café.
“When the Men Were Gone” tells the story of Tylene Wilson, who served as Brownwood’s head football coach during World War II.
Lewis, a former sportswriter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Dallas Morning News, adapted Wilson’s true story into a novel about Texas high school football. During her presentation, she’ll tell how she discovered Wilson’s story and describe the research that led to her book.
Fabled is a new independent bookstore on Fourth Street off Franklin Avenue in downtown Waco.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.