MARLIN – Midway through the first quarter, when Ty Harris stroked a 3-pointer that nearly scraped the paint off the roof of the gym on its way to the hoop, you knew it was going to be Marlin’s kind of night.
Riesel showed grit in fighting back, the type of grit you’d expect from a district-leading team. But Harris’s hot shooting in the opening quarter gave the Bulldogs the momentum, and they ultimately suffered no letup in handing the Indians their first District 18-2A loss, 52-47, on Friday night at Bulldog Gym.
With the win, Marlin (15-9, 8-1) moved into a first-place tie with the Indians atop the district standings. But with more than three weeks before the dawn of the playoffs, Marlin coach Devlon Noble doesn’t want his team planning a district championship party just yet.
“That’s what I stressed to them just then, this is a big win. It’s huge. We lost to them earlier (55-35 in Riesel), but the number one message to our kids right now is one game at a time,” Noble said. “We take care of one game at a time, and everything else will take care of itself.”
In a packed gym with a lot on the line, Harris – a 5-7 sophomore guard – was big enough for the moment. He came out of the gate smoking, burying four 3-pointers in the first quarter as Marlin bounced out to a 19-12 first-quarter lead. He left nothing to chance with a high-arcing rainbow delivery that just kept finding a pot of gold.
“He’s capable of hitting like that. Sometimes he tries to do a little too much,” Noble said. “When he’s on, he’s on. He can shoot the thing.”
But Harris had help, too. Jaymorian Benjamin showed some sneakiness in the paint in slipping past Riesel’s towering frontcourt for offensive rebounds and putbacks, finishing with eight points. Senior guard LaZarian Coleman played an all-around smooth game, and tied Harris for high-point honors with 18.
Riesel (18-7, 8-1) didn’t panic when it felt behind, and continued to work its half-court offense through Will McClintock at the high post. The Indians displayed crisp passing on their sets throughout the night, but missed some bunnies around the basket while Marlin sent everyone to the backboards to crash and get rebounds.
“The big thing tonight is that we stayed focused on the task at hand,” Noble said. “We played over there, and we played a good first half over there, but the third quarter was a down quarter, we had one single-digit quarter over there. I try to tell them to keep focusing and tell them that the key to winning ball games is being balanced on both ends of the floor. Four solid quarters, and we’re good. I think we had that tonight.”
Riesel still made it interesting in the end. Despite trailing by as much as nine in the game, the Indians pulled within 47-43 on Donavon Blakes’ 15-foot jumper with 1:53 to go. But Coleman came back down on the other end, pump-faked a Riesel defender off his feet, and sank a clutch shot of his own to push the gap back to six.
In the final seconds, Riesel was forced to scramble and foul, and Marlin was able to come away with a key district win.
Blakes scored 18 points to top Riesel, showing a nice shooting stroke from both 3-point land and in the midrange game. McClintock gave the Indians steady play in the post all night, and finished with 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Sophomore Kyson Dieterich added 12 points.
Varsity Girls No. 16 Marlin 61, Riesel 9
MARLIN – In recent years, everyone knew about the Mystique coming out of Marlin. Multi-time Super Centex star Mystique Womack was one of those game-changing players who could completely obliterate an opponent.
Marlin coach Lawrence Gullette believes he may have a deeper and more balanced team than even the Womack-led one that reached the state tournament two seasons ago. But there’s still a guard in the house who can take over a game.
Sophomore point guard McKenna Johnson dominated both ends of the court, and made a serious run at a quadruple-double in the 16th-ranked Lady Bulldogs’ romp over the visiting Lady Indians. Johnson totaled 24 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and 10 steals, and probably could have reached that rare quad-double if it hadn’t been for a mercy-giving running clock in the second half.
“She’s well beyond her years,” Gullette said. “She’s definitely a true point guard. She’s pass first. She’ll have a night like tonight, where she knows it’s open for her. Teams kind of play off, and the other kids are threats as well. She’ll either find them or I’ll call the play for her to shoot the ball. That’s been one of the things with her growth. Understanding when to score, but when you have a true point guard it’s always a blessing.”
Marlin (20-4, 10-1) made this one a runaway early, as the game frequently resembled a layup line for the Lady Bulldogs. Riesel’s ballhandlers struggled to get downcourt and get into any kind of a set against Marlin’s active, well-schooled full-court press, leading to a slew of runouts and breakaway buckets.
Marlin scored the first 18 points of the game, as Riesel didn’t hit a bucket until Anhelica Chaires banked in a 3-pointer with 1:38 to play in the opening quarter. Those baskets continued to come few and far between for the Lady Indians, who never had more than three points in a quarter.
Gullette said that he believes he has three players who could potentially be District 18-2A’s Player of the Year in Johnson, Yasmen Maxwell (16 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals) and Aniya Williams (12 points, 18 rebounds). That’s quite the luxury to have.
“That’s rare,” Gullette said. “Especially after what we lost last year. And the crazy thing about it, it’s two juniors and one sophomore. So they’ll all be back next year. They’re playing lights out.”
