Midway enters this season with a 34-game winning streak in district contests, dating back to 2013. The Panthers went undefeated in this specific loop a year ago with an 8-0 mark.
Those numbers are enough to make Midway the favorite and the Panthers have enough experience and depth to back it up.
Belton and Temple figure to be the challengers to the throne. The Tigers are the only one of the trio atop 12-6A with a proven starting quarterback (junior Ruben Jimenez), giving them an edge as the season begins.
Copperas Cove and Killeen Ellison are the most likely candidates to break into the hierarchy of the district. Cove coach Jack Alvarez enters his second season after arriving at the school late in the spring of 2018. Ellison returns a dynamic playmaker in QB Breezion Spiller.
Meanwhile, Waco High coach Kwame Cavil is also going into his second year at helm with the advantage of a full year of program development. The Lions have plenty of room to improve after a winless run through 12-6A last season.
Midway Panthers
2018: 11-2 (8-0), reached regional final
Head coach: Jeff Hulme (4th season, 34-6)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/5
All-time: 484-318-12 since 1947
Playoffs: 42-25-1 in 27 trips, last in 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: Midway has perhaps the most talked-about QB battle in Central Texas this August as four players — juniors Jared Moore, Garrett Childers and Tyler Webb, and senior Preston Recks — compete to be the starter.
Whoever ends up as Midway’s QB will have a talented offense around him. The Panthers return three starting offensive linemen, led by Air Force commit Wesley Ndago, and a top-notch playmaker in Nebraska pledge Will Nixon. Xavier Harris and Zach Stewart lead a deep receiving room.
On the defensive side, the Panthers have a pair of defensive line starters back in Carson Byrd and Braden Endsley, plus backup Luke Horner, who got a lot of snaps last season.
Midway will have to rebuild much of its secondary, but Hulme likes the group’s potential. Returning starters Za’Carius Murray and Gerrard London are proven assets at cornerback. Chase Wetzel was mostly a reserve safety last season, but he got quality snaps filling in for an injured starter in the playoffs. Midway also moved wide receiver Eli Garvin to safety and the coaches think he’ll have success making plays on the ball.
Keep an eye on Midway’s kicking game as senior Bryce Boland will be handling both the punting and kicking duties. During practice last week, the Panthers’ indoor practice facility couldn’t contain Boland’s punts as most of his attempts banged off the ceiling. During kickoff drills, the Midway coaches pointed to specific areas for Boland to put the ball and he delivered with impressive accuracy.
Schedule
8/30 at Euless Trinity 7:30 p.m.
9/6 Mansfield Lake Ridge 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Killeen* 7:30 p.m.
9/19 at Ellison* 7 p.m.
9/27 Waco High* 7:30 p.m.
10/11 at Copperas Cove* 7:30 p.m.
10/18 Harker Heights* 7:30 p.m.
10/24 at Shoemaker* 7 p.m.
11/1 Temple* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 at Belton* 7:30 p.m.
Belton Tigers
2018: 7-4 (6-2), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Sam Skidmore (3rd season, 13-9)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/3
All-time: 572-419-30 since 1910
Playoffs: 15-34-2 in 34 trips, last in 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: The Tigers have as many proven players along the offensive line and at quarterback as anybody in 12-6A and more than most.
QB Ruben Jimenez passed for 955 yards and 11 touchdowns after he came in to replace season-starting quarterback Connor Carothers, who suffered a shoulder injury in late October and missed the rest of the campaign. Skidmore said Jimenez has a dynamic arm and his decision-making ability is improving through spring and preseason practices.
The Tigers return three offensive linemen and three more who have played significant snaps at some point in their careers.
Belton ISD will add a second high school next year, but Belton High is still the biggest school in 12-6A by more than 300 students. Skidmore mentioned three or four players at both inside receiver and wide receiver. That’s an indication of the depth that the Tigers’ sheer numbers provide. It’s the same at running back, where D’emante Smith and Mike Davis are the familiar names, but they’ll be just part of a deep rotation.
The Belton defense will be led by safety Jason Stephens and the Tigers like the prospects for Jonah Jimenez, who is moving from corner to safety. Up front the Tigers will count on Malik Jackson and Bryan Luna to make plays. So far, they’re the standouts among a group of 9 or 10 players that will rotate on the D-line.
Schedule
8/30 at Austin Westlake 7:30 p.m.
9/6 Round Rock 7:30 p.m.
9/13 at Copperas Cove* 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Harker Heights* 7:30 p.m.
9/26 at Shoemaker* 7 p.m.
10/4 Temple* 7:30 p.m.
10/17 at Killeen* 7 p.m.
10/25 Ellison* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at Waco High* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 Midway* 7:30 p.m.
Temple Wildcats
2018: 8-3 (6-2), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Scott Stewart (4th season, 30-11)
Returning starters (O/D): 7/1
All-time: 767-349-52 since 1908
Playoffs: 61-41-5 in 45 trips, last in 2018
State titles: 2 (1979, 1992)
Outlook: The Wildcats had a streak of deep playoff runs that ended last season when Mesquite Horn edged Temple, 45-38, in bi-district.
But Temple has the personnel, at least on the offensive side, to get back to Thanksgiving weekend and beyond. Wildcats wide receiver Quentin Johnston, a Texas commit, is a big target at 6-4. He’ll have a new QB throwing to him. That figures to be senior Vance Willis taking over the reins of the offense.
Temple also has a pair of experienced returning offensive linemen in seniors Markel Carter and Dakari White, and a shifty-but-powerful running back in senior Anthony Jackson.
All of that adds up to a dynamic Wildcats offense.
The challenge for Temple will be replacing 10 starters on the defensive side. The one returner is cornerback Roman Jackson, and he’s joined in the secondary by an experienced first-year starter, senior safety Damarco Williams, who committed to Tulsa earlier this month.
Temple has to replace safety Monto President, cornerback Markel Reed and defensive end T.J. Franklin, so the Wildcats need a bunch of new faces to step up and make plays. Two players with the potential to shine are linebacker Quincy Marshall and defensive lineman Isaiah Fach.
Schedule
8/30 at Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7:30 p.m.
9/6 Autonoma de Nuevo Leon (Monterrey, N.L., Mexico) 7:30 p.m.
9/13 at H Heights* 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Shoemaker* 7:30 p.m.
10/4 at Belton* 7:30 p.m.
10/11 Killeen* 7:30 p.m.
10/18 at Ellison* 7:30 p.m.
10/25 Waco High* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at Midway* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 Copperas Cove* 7:30 p.m.
Waco High Lions
2018: 1-9 (0-8)
Head coach: Kwame Cavil (2nd year, 1-9)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/6
All-time: 685-395-33 since 1910
Playoffs: 58-38-4 in 45 trips, last in 2017
State titles: 6 (1922, 1925, 1926, 1927, 1945, 1948)
Outlook: Returning to his alma mater where he starred in the 1990s, Cavil knew his first year as Waco High’s head coach would be tough since he took over the program a few weeks before practice began.
But with solid experience returning and greater depth, the Lions hope to make a major step after last year’s 1-9 finish.
“It’s a different culture,” Cavil said. “We’ve put in some work but there’s still room to grow. The players kind of grow into your style and your coaching and the expectations you have for them. That’s what I’m seeing.”
Quarterback Devion Long showed some good signs as a freshman, and he’ll have a versatile group of receivers, including Jaelyn Rhynes, Xavier Williams, Remond O’Neal and Jerome Ratliff. Jaydon Ridge has shown power and speed at running back.
Xamier Latchison, Trent Freeman, Jamarcus Carprew and Willie Carter will be key players on the line. Dai’shawn Fisher is the Lions’ top returning linebacker while Rhynes, Keith Guillory and Naquavian Mathis will be counted on in the secondary.
Schedule
8/30 University 7:30 p.m.
9/6 Georgetown 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Ellison* 7:30 p.m.
9/27 at Midway* 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Copp. Cove* 7:30 p.m.
10/10 at H. Heights* 7 p.m.
10/18 Shoemaker* 7:30 p.m.
10/25 at Temple* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 Belton* 7:30 p.m.
11/7 at Killeen* 7 p.m.
District 12-6A Predictions
Team (enrollment) 2018 ’17 ’16 ’15 ’14
1. Midway (2,448) 11-2 (8-0) 15-1 8-3 9-4 12-1
2. Belton (3,366) 7-4 (6-2) 6-5 8-4 5-6 6-6
3. Temple (2,269) 8-3 (6-2) 10-4 12-4 12-2 13-2
4. Copperas Cove (2,269) 7-4 (5-3) 5-6 4-5 3-8 7-4
5. Ellison (2,979) 4-6 (4-4) 6-4 6-4 6-4 2-8
6. Killeen (2,646) 5-5 (4-4) 4-6 5-6 2-8 4-6
7. Waco High (2,195) 1-9 (0-8) 6-5 5-5 6-5 2-8
8. Shoemaker (2,576) 2-8 (2-6) 0-10 0-10 9-3 6-5
9. Harker Heights (2,787) 1-9 (1-7) 5-5 6-5 2-8 5-5
District Bests
QB: Breezion Spiller, Ellison
RB: Will Nixon, Midway
WR: Quentin Johnston, Temple
Line: Wesley Ndago, Midway
Defense: Ta’Shoyn Johnson, Killeen