After winning its eighth state championship last season, Aledo pulled off the most talked about swap in Texas high school football during the offseason.
Tim Buchanan stepped down as Aledo’s athletic director to become the football coach, a role he knew well after leading the Bearcats to five state titles from 1998-2013.
Fresh off guiding the Bearcats to 2018’s Class 5A Division II state championship, Steve Wood traded his coaching chair for Aledo’s athletic director’s role. Wood had proven a worthy successor to Buchanan by leading the Bearcats to a 75-4 record and three state titles in five years.
Buchanan takes over a team that finished 16-0 last year and returns running back Jase McClellan, an Oklahoma commitment who rushed for 2,073 yards and 47 touchdowns last year.
Quarterback Jacob Bishop passed for 2,231 yards and 26 scores with JoJo Earle catching 16 of those scores.
The Bearcats are heavy favorites again, but regional semifinalist Centennial and area finalist Midlothian should also put dynamic teams on the field.
University Trojans
2018: 3-7 (2-6)
Head coach: Rodney Smith (3rd season, 3-17)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/3
All-time: 266-431-19 since 1949
Playoffs: 9-9-1 in 10 trips, last in 2009
State titles: None
Outlook: After losing 47 straight games, the Trojans got into the win column for the first time in five years with a 37-0 win over Austin Travis in the second game last year.
University went on to win two district games to finish 3-7 overall, but nobody was satisfied. This year, the Trojans want to break through with their first playoff berth in 10 years.
“I feel we can do more with the confidence we have,” said quarterback Emilio Arechiga. “We’re coming together more as a team. It gave us more of a drive to do more and translate to this year so we can go to the playoffs.”
The Trojans will rely on 1,000-yard rusher Jeremiah Stroupe to lead the offense while wide receiver Corey Sandolph is a deep threat. Arechiga will battle Jacob Bryant for the starting QB job.
Qua’vean Mitchell is a talented linebacker and Ja’marius Bailey leads the secondary. Delvin Mason will help give the Trojans a pass rush and will also be counted on offensively as a tight end.
Schedule
8/30 Waco High 7:30 p.m.
9/5 at Austin Travis 7:30 p.m.
9/13 at Burleson* 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Cleburne* 7:30 p.m.
10/4 at Joshua* 7:30 p.m.
10/11 Arlington Seguin* 7:30 p.m.
10/18 at Burl. Centennial* 7:30 p.m.
10/25 Aledo* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at Everman* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 Midlothian* 7:30 p.m.