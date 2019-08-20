With all-state players on both sides of the line, Glen Rose appears to be the prohibitive favorite to repeat as district champs.District 4-4A Division II champions.
The Tigers swept through all four district games last season and advanced to the region finals. Now they’ve got five starters back on each side of the line, including all-state tight end Davis Shackelford and all-state safety Braylen Meador.
Ferris should also be a contender with seven starters returning, led by talented quarterback Nate Aguinaga and defensive back Patrick Blair.
Hillsboro has a chance to make some noise with experienced quarterback Thomas Pratt and defensive end Tyson Simmons.
“Glen Rose has been the leader in our district, but I like our role as an underdog,” said first-year Hillsboro coach Steve Hale. “Our kids embrace that and they’re working hard every day.”
Hillsboro Eagles
2018: 5-6 (2-2)
Head coach: Steve Hale (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/4
Formations: Multiple offense and 4-3 defense
All-time: 419-565-29 since 1910
Playoffs: 6-18 in 18 trips, last in 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: Following a three-year stint at Groesbeck, Steve Hale is excited to return to his alma mater as head coach for the first time since he was an assistant coach there from 1998-2002.
“My mom died in December and my dad died 20 years ago,” Hale said. “So I had no more ties to Hillsboro until this job came open. I believe in God’s timing and how it works out.”
The Eagles have some talent returning, including QB Thomas Pratt, who threw for 961 yards and eight TDs last season. Running back Brandon Montoya and receiver Tavarious Shaw will also be major threats.
Leading the defense is productive defensive end Tyson Simmons, who collected seven sacks last season. Linebacker Jakobe Blacknall and safeties Frankie Montoya and Jace Miles will also be counted on heavily.
Schedule
8/30 at West 7:30 p.m.
9/6 Grandview 7:30 p.m.
9/13 at Whitney 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Troy 7:30 p.m.
9/27 at Eustace 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Wills Point 7:30 p.m.
10/11 at Glen Rose* 7:30 p.m.
10/18 Venus* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at Ferris* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 Godley* 7:30 p.m.
District 4-4A Div. II Predictions
Team (enrollment) 2018 ’17 ’16 ’15 ‘14
1. Glen Rose (527) 11-2 (4-0) 9-2 8-5 3-7 7-4
2. Ferris (759) 6-4 (3-1) 4-7 4-6 3-8 4-7
3. Hillsboro (537) 5-6 (2-2) 3-8 5-6 1-9 1-9
4. Godley (537) 4-7 (1-3) 9-3 8-3 4-7 4-6
5. Venus (590) 1-9 (0-4) 3-7 3-7 3-8 6-6
District Bests
QB: Nate Aguinaga, Ferris
RB: Brandon Montoya, Hillsboro
WR: Davis Shackelford, Glen Rose
Line: Tyson Simmons, DE, Hillsboro
Defense: Braylen Meador, S, Glen Rose