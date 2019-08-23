Six-man football is sometimes (unfairly) viewed as most powerful out west, but Calvert has been the beast of the east for a long time now. The Trojans, led by two-way dynamo Tre’Quinton Green, haven’t lost a district contest since the 2013 season, and are strong candidates to go 3-0 in this league yet again.
McDade stunned many observers by reaching the postseason in its first UIL season after two years playing an outlaw schedule. Expect the Bulldogs to hold the inside track to second place behind Calvert, while Buckholts and Oglesby are well-heeled to improve, with eight and nine returning starters, respectively.
Oglesby Tigers
2018: 1-9 (0-3)
Head coach: Ryan Kyle (2nd season, 1-9)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/4
Playoffs: 13-12 in 12 trips, most recently 2016
State titles: None
Outlook: Though the Tigers were able to win only one game in Ryan Kyle’s debut year as coach, they kept scratching to the end. Oglesby put up its second-best scoring performance of the year in its final game, a 55-51 loss to Buckholts.
SB/DE Ian Markum will set the pace toward progress. The junior is an established playmaker after throwing for 1,036 yards and 10 TDs while rushing for another 557 last year. OL/LB Travis Bass is one of the stalwarts of a five-man senior class who Kyle will rely on for leadership.
Oglesby will have to be road warriors early in the season, as the Tigers will wear their away uniforms in five of the first six games. That schedule breaks their way down the stretch, though, with three of the final four slated for Tiger Field.
Schedule
8/30 at Bynum 7:30 p.m.
9/6 at Gholson 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Covington 7:30 p.m.
9/20 at Kopperl 7:30 p.m.
9/27 at Lohn 7:30 p.m.
10/4 at Prairie Lea 7:30 p.m.
10/11 Gustine 7:30 p.m.
10/25 Calvert* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at McDade* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 Buckholts* 7:30 p.m.
District 14-1A Div. II Predictions
Team (enrollment) ’18 ’17 ’16 ’15 ’14
1. Calvert (47) 8-3 (3-0) 9-2 12-1 11-1 10-3
2. McDade (48) 7-4 (2-1) 2-8 — — —
3. Buckholts (44) 4-6 (1-2) 7-4 2-7 1-9 2-8
4. Oglesby (52) 1-9 (0-3) 2-7 7-3 6-4 8-3
District Bests
QB: Ian Markum, Oglesby
RB: Anthony Cottrill, McDade
Rec: Tre’Quinton Green, Calvert
Line: Kenneth Shelton, Buckholts
Def: Tre’Quinton Green, Calvert