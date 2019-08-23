Give last year’s playoff qualifiers an A in social studies. Why? Because they aced their history exams.
Kopperl made history with its first district championship ever. Morgan put together consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in the program’s record books.
So, it can be done. That should give everyone hope.
Kopperl inherits the role of favorite, with 10 of 12 starters back. But the Eagles aren’t so far and away in front of the pack that Bynum, Mount Calm and Morgan should feel intimidated. On the contrary, Morgan is plenty motivated to make it three playoff trips in a row. Mount Calm should benefit with an increased turnout, while Bynum finished just one win shy of the playoffs last year, which would have broken a postseason drought that stretches back to 1992, the area’s longest.
Kopperl Eagles
2018: 7-4 (3-0), reached bi-district round
Head coach: John Wood (4th season: 14-17)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/5
Playoffs: 0-2 in 2 trips, most recently 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: Breaking through with Kopperl’s first district title in school history, its first playoff trip in 15 years, and just the second appearance ever, was one thing. The next step? The Eagles aim to soar on to the program’s first playoff win.
It certainly doesn’t hurt that Kopperl welcomes back arguably its top two players from that squad. RB/LB Dakota Cathey and RB/CB Justin Curbow comprise that combo. Both are juniors and both were plenty productive as sophomores, with Cathey rushing for 807 yards and 12 TDs while Curbow scurried to a team-best 837 yards and 18 TDs. They’re pretty salty defensively, too, as Cathey made a team-best 93 tackles, and Curbow picked off four passes.
Schedule
8/29 Covington 7:30 p.m.
9/6 at Bluff Dale 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Rochelle 6:30 p.m.
9/20 Oglesby 7:30 p.m.
9/27 at Gustine 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Gholson 7:30 p.m.
10/11 at Penelope 7:30 p.m.
10/25 Bynum* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at Mount Calm* 7 p.m.
11/8 at Morgan* 7:30 p.m.
Morgan Eagles
2018: 5-5 (2-1), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Edward Aviles (3rd season, 11-10)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/3
Playoffs: 0-3 in 3 trips, most recently 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: After making the playoffs for the second straight year, Morgan believes it’s on solid footing as the 2019 season dawns.
Third-year coach Edward Aviles singled out “experience” and “determination” as the team’s primary strengths. The team’s three returning starters are headlined by RB Derik Davenport, a junior who can get downfield in a hurry when he has a sliver of space.
FB/DE Ivan Alvarez (6-2, 242) can manhandle opponents, and is one of the team’s top locker room leaders. Aviles will also turn to TE/DE Eddie Anness for leadership, while newcomers TE/DE Manuel Muniz and QB/CB Gerardo Monroy will be thrown into the fire early.
Like many of the area’s coaches, six-man or otherwise, Aviles said that staying healthy will be imperative for his team’s fortunes.
Schedule
8/30 Gholson 7:30 p.m.
9/6 Penelope 7:30 p.m.
9/13 at Three Way 7:30 p.m.
9/20 at Covington 7:30 p.m.
9/27 Bluff Dale 7:30 p.m.
10/4 at Gorman 7:30 p.m.
10/11 at Gordon 7:30 p.m.
10/25 Mount Calm* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at Bynum* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 Kopperl* 7:30 p.m.
Bynum Bulldogs
2018: 3-7 (1-2)
Head coach: Josh Conner (2nd season, 3-7)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/6
Playoffs: 1-3 in 3 trips, last in 1992
State titles: None
Outlook: Believe it or not, Bynum’s 3-7 mark was its best since the 2014 season. Sometimes it’s about taking baby steps.
The Bulldogs, fortunately, have ample experience in their corner, not to mention a full season under Conner’s system. RB/LB Dakota Mynarcik is a proven playmaker. He rushed for 306 yards and seven TDs in 2018, while coming up with 69 tackles defensively. QB Nathan Castro (5-4, 125) isn’t big by any measurement, but is capable of making big plays. He was the district’s Newcomer of the Year last fall as a freshman. OL Tyler Zbranek and C Chris Villarreal will help clear the path for those ball carriers.
2018 was an emotional year for Bynum, coming off the unexpected death of their former coach Brandon Gilmore. But it was an important step forward, including the Bulldogs picking up their first mercy-rule win in five years.
Schedule
8/30 Oglesby 7:30 p.m.
9/6 at Walnut Springs 7 p.m.
9/13 at Perrin-Whitt 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Gustine 7:30 p.m.
9/27 Cranfills Gap 7:30 p.m.
10/4 at Iredell 7:30 p.m.
10/11 Lometa 7:30 p.m.
10/25 at Kopperl* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 Morgan* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 at Mount Calm* 7:30 p.m.
Mount Calm Panthers
2018: 0-10 (0-3)
Head coach: Kirk Hinkson (3rd season, 2-18)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/4
Playoffs: 1-2 in 2 trips, most recently 2015
State titles: None
Outlook: Mount Calm experienced a numbers crunch last year, with only nine players out, which led to some painful numbers-crunching on the scoreboard.
Participation is up, and that has sparked optimism. ATH Darrius Williams managed to dazzle well enough last season to garner first-team all-district honors at receiver. E/DE Nathan Clark is improving daily, and in the past has proven particularly special on special teams. NG/E Joshua Kraayvanger figures to be another key leader.
Though it’s been a rough downturn in the past two years, Mount Calm is the only district school with a 10-win season to its credit over the past five years. And head coach Kirk Hinkson knows how to win too, owning a 52-48 record overall, including some terrific years at Aquilla.
Schedule
8/30 Cranfills Gap 7 p.m.
9/6 at Covington 7:30 p.m.
9/13 at Gholson 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Penelope 7 p.m.
9/27 Avalon 7 p.m.
10/5 at McDade 2 p.m.
10/12 at Walnut Springs 7 p.m.
10/25 at Morgan* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 Kopperl* 7 p.m.
11/8 Bynum* 7:30 p.m.