Even with state-ranked Iredell in the catbird seat, this district feels a bit more unpredictable entering the 2019 campaign.
That’s because graduation made some dents in the rosters of the Dragons and Walnut Springs Hornets, last year’s playoff qualifiers.
“It’s a little more wide-open,” Walnut Springs coach Tim Trotter said. “Iredell lost some great players, but they’ve still got some good kids coming up, so they’re the team to beat.”
Maybe so, but don’t be surprised if Walnut Springs or Cranfills Gap (or both) contend for the crown as well. The Lions are the anomaly in that they’re blessed with a majority of starters back.
Second-year program Three Way endured a winless season in its debut, and is likely still a year or two away from playing past Week 11.
Iredell Dragons
2018: 11-1 (3-0), reached regional finals
Head coach: Luis Guereca (8th season: 53-24)
Returning starters (O/D): 2/2
Playoffs: 10-15 in 17 trips, most recently 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: Iredell won its first 11 games of 2018, which tied for the deepest run in school history. However, the Dragons’ fire will need to be re-stoked, as several key players, including Super Centex back Morgan Whitfield, have moved on.
“A big part of last year’s team is gone,” said Iredell coach Luis Guereca, last year’s Super Centex Six-Man Coach of the Year. “We’ve still got a couple of guys who are experienced who will have to step up as leaders.”
One guy that Guereca knows he can count on is junior Hunter Sheffield, a 2018 Super Centex star who rushed for 19 TDs and passed for six more. Sheffield will get plenty of touches again this year.
DL Sergio Munoz (55 tackles, 4 fumble recoveries) heads up the defensive charge. Guereca also singled out CB Bryton Torres and DE Brayden Fletcher as players to watch. Among the rookies, freshman Brandon Munoz has impressed in preseason drills and is ahead of the curve. “He’s a younger kid, a freshman, but he’s not a freshman in ability,” Guereca said.
Schedule
8/30 Dallas UME Prep
(at Gorman) 5 p.m.
9/6 Avalon 7:30 p.m.
9/13 at Blum 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Gordon 7:30 p.m.
9/27 at Granbury N. Central
Texas Academy 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Bynum 7:30 p.m.
10/11 at Jonesboro 7 p.m.
10/25 Walnut Springs* 7 p.m.
11/1 at Cranfills Gap* 7 p.m.
11/8 Three Way* 7 p.m.
Walnut Springs Hornets
2018: 7-5 (2-1), reached regional semifinals
Head coach: Tim Trotter (12th season: 83-44)
Returning starters (O/D): 1/1
Playoffs: 11-17 in 18 trips, most recently 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: Walnut Springs rebounded nicely from a 2-8 season in 2017, going 7-5 last fall before running into eventual state champion Strawn in the second round.
Only one starter from that squad is back, but that doesn’t mean the Hornets lack for talent among their 16 players out. “We’ve got a diversity in ages, and they’re learning to play together,” longtime coach Tim Trotter said. “We lost five seniors from last year, but potentially this team could be even better than last year’s team. We just have to learn to put it together.”
QB Vance Trotter, the coach’s son, is the guy with the most experience. He passed for 661 yards and 11 touchdowns, but had knee surgery over the offseason and is still working his way back from his rehab. That could mean more touches for still-developing playmakers like WR/SB Abraham Lares, WR/SB Corey Townley and RB Corey Hargrove.
Tim Trotter likes what he’s seen from freshman FB Andrew Zamora, who should make an immediate impact. Move-in Julian Robles will help on both sides of the ball, and C/NG Hunter Guzman brings as much strength to the Hornets’ roster as anyone.
Schedule
8/30 Sidney 7 p.m.
9/6 Bynum 7 p.m.
9/13 at Gordon 7 p.m.
9/20 at Avalon 7:30 p.m.
9/27 Covington 7 p.m.
10/4 at Lingleville 7 p.m.
10/12 Mount Calm 7 p.m.
10/25 at Iredell* 7 p.m.
11/1 Three Way* 7 p.m.
11/8 at Cranfills Gap* 7 p.m.
Cranfills Gap Lions
2018: 6-4 (1-2)
Head coach: Adam Carroll (3rd season: 10-10)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/4
Playoffs: 1-7 in 7 trips, most recently 2013
State titles: None
Outlook: A two-win improvement from Adam Carroll’s debut season to his second at Gap represents progress. Now the Lions are looking to go from a couple of steps to a standing broad jump.
A combined nine starters returning have sparked optimism. RB/LB Cruz Flores is a dynamic fan favorite, coming off a year in which he rushed for 1,048 yards and 18 TDs while corralling 104 tackles defensively. SB/LB Bennie Wright, like Flores, was a second-team all-region performer in 2018, and should shoulder a hefty load again. Wright passed for 648 yards and 8 TDs a year ago.
Things stack up as well as they possibly could for a Gap-shooting jump forward to the postseason. The Lions get both Iredell and Walnut Springs on their home field this year in Weeks 10 and 11.
Schedule
8/30 at Mount Calm 7 p.m.
9/6 at Evant 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Mullin 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Sidney 7:30 p.m.
9/27 at Bynum 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Bluff Dale 7:30 p.m.
10/18 Williamson County Home School 7:30 p.m.
10/25 at Three Way* 7 p.m.
11/1 Iredell* 7 p.m.
11/8 Walnut Springs* 7 p.m.
District 11-1A Div. II Predictions
Team (enrollment) ’18 ’17 ’16 ’15 ‘14
1. Iredell 11-1 (3-0) 10-3 7-5 6-4 8-2
2. Walnut Springs (2-1) 7-5 2-8 6-5 8-3 7-3
3. Cranfills Gap 6-4 (1-2) 4-6 2-8 1-8 1-9
4. Three Way 0-8 (0-3) — — — —
District Bests
QB: Vance Trotter, Walnut Springs
RB: Hunter Sheffield, Iredell
Rec: Corey Townley, Walnut Springs
Line: Brayden Fletcher, Iredell
Def: Cruz Flores, Cranfills Gap