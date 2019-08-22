Three of the five teams in District 8-3A Division II have posted double-digit wins at some point in the last five seasons, indicating the kind of top-end power in this small loop.
Clifton joined the club last season by going undefeated in the regular season and advancing to the area round of the playoffs. In doing so, the Cubs set themselves up as the clear favorites going into this fall as they return some key players from their 2018 district championship team.
Rogers has slumped ever since going 11-3 in 2014. In fact, the Eagles have won just 14 games in the subsequent four seasons. But they got it going well enough for a 6-5 campaign a year ago and return 19 starters. Look for Rogers to challenge Clifton for the district title.
Hamilton, Lexington and Florence all have significant holes to fill, but two of those teams will make the playoffs.
Clifton Cubs
2018: 11-1 (4-0), reached area round
Head coach: Chuck Caniford (6th season, 37-22)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/5
All-time: 584-355-39 since 1919
Playoffs: 32-33-3 in 33 trips, last in 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: It would be difficult to name another Central Texas program that returns a triple threat like the Cubs’ QB Mason Brandenberger (left), RB Riley Perry and WR T.J. Ferch.
Brandenberger passed for 1,504 yards and rushed for 852 last year. Perry topped 1,000 yards with 14 touchdowns and Ferch caught 42 passes for 681 yards and 12 TDs. Clifton might not have eye-popping numbers in the returning starters category, but those three make up a solid nucleus of talent.
While the Cubs look good on offense going into this campaign, it’s important to remember that Clifton’s strength was on the defensive side a year ago when it gave up just 7.3 points per game through the regular season.
The Cubs return a pair of defensive line starters in Hayden Newton and Elias Tebo and Caniford said he’s looking at a six-player rotation up front on defense. Most of Clifton’s backs and receivers will flip around and play defense as well with Brandenberger and Ferch playing safety and Perry at LB, where he was the district defensive MVP last season.
Schedule
8/30 at Valley Mills 7:30 p.m.
9/6 Crawford 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Maypearl 7:30 p.m.
9/20 at McGregor 7:30 p.m.
9/27 at Godley 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Venus 7:30 p.m.
10/11 Hamilton* 7:30 p.m.
10/18 at Lexington* 7:30 p.m.
10/25 Florence* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 at Rogers* 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Bulldogs
2018: 5-6 (1-3), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Casey Jones (2nd season, 5-6)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/7
All-time: 433-473-31 since 1915
Playoffs: 9-14 in 14 trips, last in 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: The Bulldogs won four of their first five games in 2018. They opened with a win over Millsap and kept it going by beating Hico, Moody and Goldthwaite. However, none of those opponents finished the season with more than three wins.
The rest of the schedule slowed down Hamilton significantly as it won just one game after Sept. 28. So sustaining early momentum will be a priority for the Bulldogs.
Junior Colby Bailey will make the move from WR to QB to lead a Hamilton offense that has more than half of the unit back from a team that averaged 41.8 points in its five victories last fall. His top target will likely be 6-3 tight end Ty Bates.
Defensive linemen Jacob King, who posted 40 tackles last season, John Ceresini and Bates should make Hamilton a handful to block and that could free up top returning linebacker Shane Catoe, who had four sacks as a junior.
Schedule
8/30 at Millsap 7 p.m.
9/6 at Hico 7:30 p.m.
9/13 at Moody 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Early 7:30 p.m.
9/27 at Goldthwaite 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Bremond 7 p.m.
10/11 at Clifton* 7:30 p.m.
10/18 Rogers* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at Lexington* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 Florence* 7:30 p.m.
District 8-3A Div. II Predictions
Team (enrollment) 2018 ’17 ’16 ’15 ’14
1. Clifton (293) 11-1 (4-0) 8-3 7-5 6-6 5-7
2. Rogers (293) 6-5 (2-2) 4-6 3-8 1-9 11-3
3. Lexington (288) 8-3 (3-1) 13-1 11-3 5-6 3-7
4. Hamilton (240) 5-6 (1-3) 5-4 5-5 3-7 0-10
5. Florence (317) 2-8 (0-4) 4-7 5-6 4-6 3-7
District Bests
QB: Mason Brandenberger, Clifton
RB: Jakobi Lewis, Florence
WR: T.J. Ferch, Clifton
Line: John Ceresini, Hamilton
Defense: Riley Perry, Clifton