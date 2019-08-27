The Holland Hornets enter the season as the clear favorite in this district as they return nine offensive and eight defensive starters from a 10-win area-round qualifier in 2018.
The obvious picks to challenge for the district title and the higher playoff seeds will be Thorndale and Hearne. After that, it could be a scrum for the fourth playoff spot between Thrall, Milano, Rosebud-Lott and Marlin.
Both Rosebud-Lott and Marlin have new coaches this season. The Cougars’ Rafael Williams and the Bulldogs’ David Haynes Jr. each seem to be likely candidates to inject good vibes into those programs.
Marlin, in particular, has a lot of young players who, nonetheless, have varsity experience. Although picked at the bottom of the loop, a little momentum could help Marlin move a long way up the district standings.
Marlin Bulldogs
2018: 0-10 (0-6)
Head coach: David Haynes Jr. (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 10/10
All-time: 559-458-34 since 1907
Playoffs: 36-23 in 24 trips, last in 2017
State titles: None
Outlook: Haynes left his assistant-coach post at Connally to take over one of the most challenging jobs in Central Texas at Marlin. But the new coach is bringing positive energy to the Bulldogs.
“I’m having the time of my life,” Haynes said. “The kids want to be successful, and that’s in football and academically. They’re buying in and it’s been awesome.”
The bad news is the Bulldogs went 0-10 in 2018. The good news is they played a lot of freshmen and sophomores a year ago and return 15 starters.
Sophomore Braylen Fisher will take over at quarterback after projected starter Derion Gullette tore an ACL during preseason practice. But Haynes is confident that Fisher, who brings excellent speed to the position, can effectively run the offense. He’ll be aided by senior running back Sir Charleston Lee, who Haynes said is the team’s “heart and soul.”
The Marlin coach said linebacker Jamoryon Benjamin is fast with a nose for the football and he and fellow LB Miguel Melchor both play with a lot of intensity.
With a total of 26 players in the program, Marlin needs to stay healthy to make progress this season, but Haynes has seen signs that the Bulldogs could be much improved. For one thing, the Marlin defense didn’t allow a touchdown in two scrimmages.
Schedule
8/30 at McGregor 7:30 p.m.
9/6 at Whitney 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Groesbeck* 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Italy* 7:30 p.m.
10/4 at Rosebud-Lott* 7:30 p.m.
10/11 Holland* 7:30 p.m.
10/18 at Thrall* 7:30 p.m.
10/25 Milano* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at Hearne* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 Thorndale* 7:30 p.m.
Rosebud-Lott Cougars
2018: 2-8 (1-5)
Head coach: Rafael Williams (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/4
All-time: 256-261-5 since 1970
Playoffs: 18-15-1 in 16 trips, last in 2017
State titles: 1 (2002)
Outlook: One of the Cougars’ best athletes, QB/S John Paul Reyna, was injured in the spring and, best-case scenario, could be back by the second game this fall. In his place, sophomore Colby Coker and junior Jordan Watson are battling to be the starting quarterback. Williams, who took over as the Rosebud-Lott head coach after serving as defensive coordinator, said if one of the QB candidates jells with the offense, it will open up the possibility of Reyna playing inside receiver when he returns to action.
The Cougars have three returning starters on the offensive line, but it’s still likely to be a young group. They’ll be blocking for senior running back Adrian Valdez.
Rosebud-Lott has the potential for a dangerous group of receivers led by Damonte Hargrow. The Cougars are developing hoopster Zach Buhl and, if Reyna comes back as a receiver, the trio has the potential to give defenses problems.
Rosebud-Lott’s defense will be led by a big defensive line and Valdez at linebacker. Defensive tackle Jacob Nutt (6-4, 320) and Kenneth Benson (5-11, 260) could be difficult to deal with for many 2A offensive lines.
Schedule
8/30 at Anderson-Shiro 7:30 p.m.
9/6 Chilton 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Rio Vista 7:30 p.m.
9/20 at Jarrell* 7:30 p.m.
9/27 at Thorndale* 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Marlin* 7:30 p.m.
10/18 at Holland* 7:30 p.m.
10/25 Thrall* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at Milano* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 Hearne* 7:30 p.m.