Expectations for the District 7-2A Division I race were flipped on their head a year ago by San Saba junior QB Sean O’Keefe’s breakout season.
O’Keefe passed for 2,237 yards, ran for another 1,612 with a combined 32 touchdowns. He and running back Eli Salinas, who had more than 2,400 combined rushing and receiving yards, led the Armadillos to a 14-1 record and the state semifinals.
Therefore, San Saba is the team to beat as it returns 16 starters.
Valley Mills made a big jump from no wins in 2017 to five last fall. The Eagles figure to battle Crawford and De Leon for positioning in the playoff race.
Crawford Pirates
2018: 5-6 (3-2), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Delbert Kelm (13th season, 121-30)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/6
All-time: 603-249-28 since 1927
Playoffs: 57-36-3 in 41 trips, last in 2018
State titles: 1 (2004)
Outlook: Like many Class 2A teams, the Pirates will put one of their best athletes at QB. Tate Abel qualified for the state track meet in the 110-meter hurdles and could be an outstanding WR in different circumstances.
But Crawford needs Abel under center and he proved he could handle the position last season. Abel passed for 676 yards and rushed for 750 last season with 18 combined TDs.
The Pirates’ usual rotation of ball carriers will be led by RB Trey Lacina and FB Garrett Pearson. They’ll be working behind a revamped offensive line as this is one of the few times Kelm can remember having zero returners up front on the offensive side.
Depth in the trenches will be a concern on both sides of the ball. The defensive line at least has an experienced leader in DE Zane Taylor.
Lacina and Abel will be counted on at LB and S respectively too. Lacina posted 96 tackles and Abel had five interceptions last season.
The Pirates face a tough nondistrict schedule as four of their five opponents are 3A schools, including Clifton and Rogers that were ranked seventh and 12th, respectively, in 3A Class Div. II in Texas Football this summer. The football annual also had Holland, Crawford’s only 2A nondistrict foe, ranked 13th in 2A Div. I.
Schedule
8/30 Tolar 7:30 p.m.
9/6 at Clifton 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Rice 7:30 p.m.
9/20 at Holland 7:30 p.m.
9/27 Rogers 7:30 p.m.
10/11 at Valley Mills* 7:30 p.m.
10/18 at Goldthwaite* 7:30 p.m.
10/25 De Leon* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at San Saba* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 Hico* 7:30 p.m.
Valley Mills Eagles
2018: 5-6 (2-3), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Sam Moody (3rd season, 5-16)
Returning starters (O/D): 8/9
All-time: 497-377-33 since 1920
Playoffs: 26-21-1 in 27 trips, last in 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: The Eagles graduated an outstanding offensive leader in quarterback Chase Keeton and started preseason practice with senior Monico Gaona and sophomore Braydon Richardson battling for the position. Moody said he’ll pick one to be the starter, but will likely use both.
Whoever is running the offense will have a ton of experience around him. Running back Spencer Eccleston, offensive lineman Dalton Martin and tight end Javieon Robinson are all seniors that have been contributors for the Valley Mills varsity since their freshman season. Martin is joined by three other returning starters on the offensive line.
Eccleston rushed for 1,228 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2018 and he’s lined up to be even more productive this fall.
Valley Mills took its lumps a couple of years ago when they went winless in 2017. But now the program has 17 seniors that have persevered and are ready to take another step after improving to 5-6 and making the playoffs last season.
The Eagles might be tough to score against as they return nine starters on the defensive side, and they’ll fill the two remaining holes with seniors. Additionally, Moody said the Eagles coaches feel comfortable playing the second-string group of defensive linemen as a unit, giving them an eight-man rotation.
Schedule
8/30 Clifton 7:30 p.m.
9/6 at Santo 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Dawson 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Hubbard 7:30 p.m.
9/27 Meridian 7:30 p.m.
10/11 Crawford* 7:30 p.m.
10/18 at De Leon* 7:30 p.m.
10/25 San Saba* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at Hico* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 Goldthwaite* 7:30 p.m.