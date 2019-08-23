You can’t stay on top forever.
Jonesboro came back to earth a bit last year. After reaching the Class 1A Div. I state title game in both 2016 and ’17, the Eagles ended up tying Evant for the district championship and bowing out in the bi-district round.
The Eagles and Elks should fight it out again for district supremacy, but there may be more new faces doing the slugging.
“I think us, Evant and Zephyr all have small senior classes,” Jonesboro coach Eddie Gallegos said. “So, youth will be a big part of the district race. It should be competitive — I don’t think anyone is way ahead of the rest of us. And Lometa will be in there, too — they could play spoiler.”
With three of the four district teams posting winning records last year, and nobody being separated by more than a game in the district standings, it could yield some down-to-the-wire finishes in late October and early November.
Jonesboro Eagles
2018: 6-5 (2-1), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Eddie Gallegos (11th season, 99-24)
Returning starters (O/D): 2/2
Playoffs: 30-32-2 in 33 trips, most recently 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: Last fall Jonesboro slipped below double-digit wins for the first time in six years. In Eagle Country, where winning is a habit, that just means it’s time to start a new streak.
“We’re excited, we’ve got a young group, as we’re pretty bottom-heavy in the lower classes,” head coach Eddie Gallegos said. “So a lot of our contributors will be underclassmen. We’re excited to see what they can do.”
RB/DE Keith Sanders topped the Eagles in both rushing (513 yards, 6 TDs) and tackles (92) a year ago. He should be among the district’s most productive performers.
Gallegos likes the leadership he’s seen from senior TE/DE Ty Green (6-2, 180), whose size is a considerable asset. Rising stars include RB/S Ian Shoaf and OL/DL Wade Foote.
Schedule
8/31 Newcastle (at Gorman) 5 p.m.
9/6 Blum 7:30 p.m.
9/13 at Live Oak 7 p.m.
9/20 at Coolidge 7:30 p.m.
9/27 Temple Holy Trinity 7 p.m.
10/4 Aquilla 7 p.m.
10/11 Iredell 7 p.m.
10/25 Lometa* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at Zephyr* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 Evant* 7:30 p.m.
Evant Elks
2018: 7-4 (2-1), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Phillip Martin (6th season, 32-19)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/3
Playoffs: 0-1 in one six-man appearance since 2009, most recently 2018; 0-2 in two 11-man appearances
State titles: None
Outlook: Elk fans won’t forget last year’s historic campaign anytime soon. Evant qualified for the playoffs for the first time since joining the six-man ranks in 2009, and captured a share of its first district title in 64 years.
Four standout seniors from that bunch have departed, but Evant coach Phillip Martin likes the makeup of the 17 players he has out. “It’s a solid group with a great attitude,” he said.
Colton McCann will be the Elks’ go-to ball carrier, and he’s shown in the past that he’s capable of making people miss and covering plenty of real estate. SB Ethan Hightower and FB Justin Williams will also help out in a variety of ways, including returning kicks. “Those three names will the predominant ones on the stat sheet,” Martin said.
Schedule
8/30 at Crowley Nazarene 7:30 p.m.
9/6 Cranfills Gap 7:30 p.m.
9/13 at Brookesmith 7:30 p.m.
9/20 at Blum 7:30 p.m.
9/27 at RR Concordia 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Three Way 7:30 p.m.
10/11 Leakey 7:30 p.m.
10/25 Zephyr* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at Lometa* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 at Jonesboro* 7:30 p.m.
District 15-1A Div. I Predictions
Team (enrollment) ’18 ’17 ’16 ’15 ‘14
1. Jonesboro (80) 6-5 (2-1) 13-2 14-1 12-1 11-1
2. Evant (85) 7-4 (2-1) 7-3 4-6 7-3 7-3
3. Zephyr (67) 6-4 (1-2) 10-2 10-3 11-3 6-6
4. Lometa (69) 3-7 (1-2) 7-4 6-5 1-9 3-7
District Bests
QB: Pedro Diaz, Evant
RB: Mason Rogers, Zephyr
Rec: Austin Deavers, Zephyr
Line: Ty Green, Jonesboro
Def: Keith Sanders, Jonesboro