Everyone is chasing Milford.
It’s just a fact of life in this loop. The Bulldogs are coming off consecutive state title game appearances, and their bite remains sharper than their bark. Milford returns nine of 12 starters from a potent attack that averaged just under 60 points per game.
The other three teams in the league — Coolidge, Avalon and Penelope — were separated by just three total wins. The Yellowjackets will be breaking in a new coach (who’s also an old coach) in Danny Baker, but remain plenty talented. Don’t count out Avalon or even Penelope, as both have a majority of last year’s starting lineups intact.
Coolidge Yellowjackets
2018: 7-2 (2-1), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Danny Baker (1st season)
Returning starters (O/D): 2/1
Playoffs: 6-14 in 15 trips, last in 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: Coolidge hasn’t lacked for success in recent years, but where it would like a bit more stability is at head coach. New coach Danny Baker, who spent the past five years in the hay baling business, is the program’s sixth head coach this decade. But he also has a soft spot for the town that his predecessors possibly lacked, as he is a former principal at Coolidge and was the Yellowjackets’ head coach from 1980-83.
“I always said if I got back into it, it would be only Coolidge,” said Baker, who also had stints at Mexia, Teague and now-defunct Richfield High School in Waco. “It’s one of the best communities I’ve ever been, anywhere.”
Baker said that the transition back into coaching has been made easier by his enthusiastic assistant coaching staff, James Massarelli, Carlos Daniels and Jace Lloyd.
As for the players, four-year starter Torrey Hoover holds the keys to the offense again. He rushed for 1,901 yards and 25 touchdowns last season and passed for 1,036 and 23 more, while throwing only one interception.
Baker said that he’s also looking to QB Tommy Acevedo and C/DL Saul Rivera, who he described as “an outstanding kid,” as team leaders.
Schedule
8/30 at Granbury North Central Texas 7:30 p.m.
9/6 at Watauga Harvest Christian 7:30 p.m.
9/13 at Weatherford Christian 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Jonesboro 7:30 p.m.
9/27 FW THESA Home School 7 p.m.
10/4 Calvert 7:30 p.m.
10/11 Oakwood 7:30 p.m.
10/25 Avalon* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 at Milford* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 Penelope* 7:30 p.m.
Penelope Wolverines
2018: 4-6 (0-3)
Head coach: Randall Ballew (7th season, 17-43)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/1
Playoffs: 3-4 in 4 trips, last in 2010
State titles: None
Outlook: It’s been a familiar story in recent seasons. The Wolverines soar through the early stages of their season — they are 16-4 in non-district play over the past three years — but encounter jet lag on the back end. Last year Penelope lost its three district games by a combined score of 151-6.
To get over that hump, the Wolverines will rely on their overall depth. An earnest collection of 21 players will allow Penelope to field a full JV schedule and get some of the younger players reps.
SB/S Brenner Martin is a tough guy to catch, as his three state medals in the 110 hurdles can attest. “The kid can run,” Penelope coach Randall Ballew said. “He does a fantastic job, and will be our main team captain.”
G/DE Jesus Silva brings brute strength to the trenches. Ballew said that RB/CB Kennon Redden has been tremendous in carrying the leadership load on defense. C/CB Jose Herrera is an up-and-coming sophomore who could develop into a breakout star.
Schedule
8/30 at Buckholts 7:30 p.m.
9/6 at Morgan 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Abbott 7:30 p.m.
9/20 at Mount Calm 7 p.m.
9/27 Blum 7:30 p.m.
10/4 at Covington 7:30 p.m.
10/11 Kopperl 7:30 p.m.
10/25 Milford* 7:30 p.m.
11/1 Avalon* 7:30 p.m.
11/8 at Coolidge* 7:30 p.m.
District 11-1A Div. I Predictions
Team (enrollment) 2018 ’17 ’16 ’15 ’14
1. Milford 12-2 (3-0) 13-1 10-2 10-3 7-4
2. Coolidge 7-2 (2-1) 9-3 6-5 8-2 6-4
3. Avalon 5-4 (1-2) 7-4 8-4 5-5 3-7
4. Penelope 4-6 (0-3) 6-4 6-4 0-10 0-10
District Bests
QB: Miguel Padron, Avalon
RB: T.J. Hoover, Coolidge
Rec: JaSean Brooks, Milford
Line: Saul Rivera, Coolidge
Def: Ricky Pendleton, Milford