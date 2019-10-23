The Texas High School Football Hall of Fame revealed its Class of 2020 on Tuesday. It will include a Pro Football Hall of Famer and a two-time Super Bowl champion among its nine new members.
Eric Dickerson, who led Sealy to a state title in 1978, will represent the decade of the 1970s. Dickerson went on to star at SMU and set an NFL rookie rushing record as he ran for 1,808 yards in his first season with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Woodlands wide receiver Danny Amendola, who played a key role in the New England Patriots victories in Super Bowls XLIX and LI, will represent the 2000s.
The remaining members of the Class of 2020 include Charley Taylor from Grand Prairie Dalworth for the 1950s and before, Garland’s Chuck Dicus for the 1960s, Midland Lee’s Tyrone Thurman for the 1980s, Tyler John Tyler’s David Warren for the 1990s, West Orange Stark’s Dan Hooks and Lake Travis’ Chad Morris in the Eddie Joseph Coaching category, and Joe Martin in the Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game category.
The Texas High School Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held May 2 at the Ferrell Center.
