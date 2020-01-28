Blessed with Super Centex-type talent like Korie Black, Zailin Cleveland and Je’Juan Forward, the Connally Cadets are able to put the ball in the hoop in some of the flashiest ways you could want.
But that flash doesn’t come in the place of substance. And the way Connally defines substance is with frenetic, hustling, dogged, crush-the-opponent’s-will defense.
The 12th-ranked Cadets held No. 25 China Spring without a point in the first quarter, and racked up their most impressive District 18-4A runaway to date, plowing the Cougars, 55-23, on Tuesday night at the Connally Gym.
China Spring (20-9, 2-2 district) is without one of its best players in Eli Stephens, a junior guard who can handle the ball like it’s on a string. That certainly makes a difference, but the Cougars likely would have still faced a Mount Ranier-like uphill climb against a Connally team that treats the defensive end of the court as if it’s a free-for-all at the candy store.
Meaning, they’re relentless and grabby.
“It’s only special (defense) if the guys buy into it. When you play defense, it can’t be about you, it’s about everybody,” Connally coach Quinton Snell said. “We spend the majority of our time just trying to lock in on that end of the floor. We’ve got to try to generate as much offense as we can from that end as we possibly can. It was pretty good tonight.”
Connally (14-4, 4-0) wasn’t always perfectly polished on the offensive side. The Cadets missed a few bunnies inside, and occasionally coughed the ball away with careless turnovers. On this night, it didn’t necessarily matter, as its harassing press gave China Spring fits.
The Cougars struggled to get the ball upcourt against the Cadets’ constant pressure, and work any kind of offensive set. Connally outscored China Spring, 14-0, in the first quarter. China Spring rushed – and missed — several interior shots, and also came up empty on a pair of free throw tries in the period.
Connally extended the gap to 16-0 early in the second, and then Jordan Nevarez finally ended the drought for the Cougars when he drew a foul at the 6:44 mark of the quarter and split a pair of free throws.
But Connally just kept coming. The Cadets made it 21-1 when Cleveland buried a corner 3-pointer off a fantastic find from De’montray Cooks. China Spring made its first field goal of the game on a Josh Edwards cut at the 3:59 mark, but the Cougars were never able to open the floodgates. Connally had the game well in hand, up 25-7 at the half, as a sizable portion of the Cougar fans decided to call it a night.
Connally’s diamond-and-one press sparkled throughout the night. It gave the Cadets ample runout opportunities. Its effectiveness was never more evident than on one third-quarter play where Forward soared high at halfcourt to intercept a China Spring pass. He then zipped the ball ahead to Cleveland, who made a midair delivery to a cutting Black for a layup.
Connally naturally wants to make another run at a regional tournament, and that type of defense may be the Cadets’ ticket to Huntsville.
“Talking about the playoffs already? We hope (it can be an advantage),” Snell said. “That’s kind of what we’ve tried to hang our hat on throughout the years, tried to play good, solid defense. We try to do it, but as you get to the playoffs, those guys will have you scouted up and they may have some guys in some situations where ballhandlers are pretty good.
“So, we have to pick our moments where we’re able to do that. But we’re going to keep doing it until somebody tells us we can’t.”
Black and Cleveland scored 13 points apiece to top Connally on the night. As the game progressed, China Spring shot the ball better when it got some 3-point opportunities, but the Cougars still never scored more than eight in a quarter. Preston Springer knocked down two treys for China Spring and led his team with six points.
Varsity Girls China Spring 55, Connally 52
Lady Cougars coach Kristi Mize is always asking her players to go run through a wall for her, but she didn’t mean literally.
China Spring hustled its way to a hard-fought win over a relentless, hungry Connally team, behind 28 points from its sophomore post Brylee Smith. The game featured a scary moment late in the third quarter where China Spring guard Riley Shoots collided with the wall of the gym while chasing a loose ball. Shoots stayed down for several minutes while administrators and coaches attended to her, but she was eventually able to rise to her feet and, after a detour to the locker room, join her teammates on the bench, an ice pack in tow.
With Smith wreaking havoc in the post, China Spring was able to construct a comfortable cushion. Smith scored 13 points in the first quarter alone, outscoring the entire Lady Cadet team in that period, as Connally scored nine.
China Spring held a 43-32 lead with seven minutes to play after a pair of Smith foul shots. Desperate for a district win, Connally charged back, with Little carrying her team on her back. She hit for 16 fourth-quarter points and helped set up a couple of other clutch buckets for her teammates. Connally’s Sariah Williams sank a big-time 13-foot jumper to tie the score at 50 with 33 seconds to play, but China Spring’s Kendall Richards tossed in a runner off the glass on the ensuing trip downcourt to push the Lady Cougars back in front.
Then Kayla Peoples adeptly swiped the inbounds pass and drew a foul, swishing in both foul shots to make it a four-point game and effectively end Connally’s hopes.
Mize said she knew that Connally would give her team a four-quarter fight, but was proud of the resolve her team displayed.
“My kids don’t give up either,” Mize said. “They get after it, sometimes too much, and we get the foul or whatever. But they’re always going 100 miles an hour, putting forth everything they can. And everything we do, right or wrong , is trying to get the win. We don’t have any selfishness, they’re all wanting to win and do what they can for their team. I enjoy this group.”
The supremely special Little topped all scorers with 29 points.
“We knew Miannah would put it on her back and give it everything she has,” Mize said. “I gave her a hug after the game and told her, ‘It’s been great, but thank you, I’m glad not to see you again.’ Just like I did with (La Vega’s) Juicy Landrum. She’s a great player.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.