GARLAND – Crawford fulfilled its season-long destiny of statewide volleyball glory, capturing the Class 2A title Friday over longtime powerhouse Leon, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20, in a dominating finish to cap a season of greatness.
“I just knew those girls worked so hard, they spent so much time in the weight room, they won so many big rallies, they would not be denied,” Crawford coach Jeff Coker said. “To win the state title, we had to beat the elite of the elite, so I guess that means we’re getting closer.”
After another unforced Leon error into the net, the Lady Pirates had finally arrived, celebrating with a dogpile on the Curtis Culwell Center floor while Coker hugged his coaches and his players.
It was the second Class 2A title in three years for Crawford, giving it a 49-4 record with two losses to Class 6A teams to start the year in August. The Lady Pirates were ranked No. 1 in Class 2A all year long and never wavered, losing only one set, in Wednesday’s semifinals, in the last month of the season.
“If you have a poll you want to be No. 1 in it,” Coker said. “But the poll doesn’t matter, only these medals around our necks and the state trophy we are bringing home to Crawford.”
Coker even joked he would welcome a dinner at the ranch of part-time Crawford resident, former President George W. Bush. Your move, Mr. President.
Crawford senior Anne Williams wore No. 1 on her white and gold Crawford jersey Friday and proved she was No. 1, winning MVP honors at the conclusion of the game. Williams contributed mightily to her team’s unbending quest for state victory, and had 11 kills, 21 digs and two blocks against Leon (43-6).
“Playing them (Leon) before (in a straight-set Crawford win at the Leon Tournament) really helped us because we knew what we could do, but we also knew we would get their best shot,” Williams said. “Any individual win is just a function of a team win, and we functioned as a team tonight.”
Before the state championship match, Leon head coach Jessica Turner said she felt confident in her team’s chances of victory, calling Crawford solid and very beatable.
But in the first set, Crawford won by a larger margin, six points, than it did in the teams’ matchup earlier this year, serving up a message the outcome would not be reversed when it mattered the most.
“I don’t know if we sent a signal, but we knew what was coming and we have really talented kids,” Coker said.
While each of the three sets were close, Leon never led in the second or third set, and Crawford won long rally after long rally, often led by Williams and her senior teammates.
“Volleyball is ultimately a case of momentum and I think those long rallies take something out of you,” Leon’s Turner said. “I puts you out of position to make a play.”
In the first game, Leon led 6-3, its largest lead of the entire three-set match. But Crawford went on a 6-0 run to take a 13-10 lead and never trailed after that. The Lady Pirates took a 24-16 lead with teamwork and extended rallies and took the set when Kylie Ray smashed a return into the open court for the victory.
In the second set, Crawford got out to quick 3-1 lead and expanded that to 16-9 as Leon called another timeout after an unforced error.
For the match, Leon did almost as much damage to itself as Crawford did. The Lady Cougars made 19 attacking errors to only 15 for Crawford and managed a .061 hitting percentage to .223 for the state champions.
Leon had seven service errors, which contributed to Crawford’s second-set victory at 25-20.
In set three, with another state title in sight, Williams would not let her team be denied. After a 2-2 start in the set, she contributed a block from the front line for the point and on the next play had a clean kill to give Crawford a lead it would never lose.
“I thought both teams got better tonight since the last time we played, but we still played good and played as team,” Crawford senior Peyton Elmore said.
Added fellow senior Ana Maddox, “We knew we were going to get every team’s best shot, but those long rallies we won were a momentum changer.”
After a Crawford timeout, the Lady Pirates won another long rally, Leon committed another error, then Lexi Moody got down a spike to make the score, 24-20.
With the majority of the white-shirted Crawford fans holding a single finger in the air, there was no doubt after a final Leon mistake.
No. 1 in September, No. 1 in November, No. 1 for all of 2019.
Crawford Lady Pirates, Class 2A state volleyball champions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.