WHITNEY – A bobbled snap on the final fourth-down play in overtime sent the Eagles retreating, and De Leon was able to spring the upset on the district champions.
Both teams ran the ball effectively, as De Leon (4-7) used a powerful offensive line to keep the chains moving, while Bruceville-Eddy (9-2) kept fighting behind the speedy Nathan Quattlebaum, who had four TD runs. That gave him 30 TD runs on the season.
The teams combined for six touchdowns in the third quarter alone, going back and forth in carving up the field. Bruceville-Eddy trailed 34-19 after Jorge Gonzalez’s 11-yard run at the 8:08 mark of the third, but didn’t go down quietly.
After a long, clock-eating drive in the fourth quarter put the Bearcats in scoring position, De Leon left the door open by missing a 40-yard field goal try. The Eagles responded to march 88 yards in 10 plays, capped by Quattlebaum’s 5-yard cutback run with 2:24 to go. TJ Jarmon added the two-point conversion to tie it up at 41.
Quattlebaum almost won it for Bruceville-Eddy on the final play of regulation, breaking off a long run of more than 60 yards before being tripped up inside the De Leon 10-yard-line.
In overtime, De Leon went up 48-41 following Gonzalez’s 5-yard run on the first possession. Then Bruceville-Eddy couldn’t match that score, ending the game.
Despite the loss, it was a breakthrough season for Bruceville-Eddy, which captured its first outright district title since 1985.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.