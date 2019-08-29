Officially, Dawson’s mascot remains the Bulldogs. On Thursday night, though, the school could’ve swapped that moniker out for the Greyhounds.
These dogs can scoot.
Dawson relied on a big-play offense to scamper away from Axtell, 36-14, in the opening game of the 2019 Central Texas high school football season. The Bulldogs averaged 45.4 yards on their five touchdown plays in turning the Derrick Johnson Hall of Fame Kickoff Classic opener into a runaway at Waco ISD Stadium.
In the process, Dawson spoiled the debut of first-year Axtell head coach Rusty Reynolds.
Jakoby Moore carried seven times for 122 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs, and was named the game’s offensive MVP. His teammate Ja’Mariyea Hamilton rushed six times for 99 yards and a touchdown, added two catches for 54 yards and another TD, and picked off a pass on defense. He was named the game’s defensive MVP.
After going three-and-out on its first possession, Dawson (1-0) busted a big one on its second. Jakoby Moore took a pitch out of the wishbone formation and found a crease around the left end, outrunning everyone in blazing 75 yards to paydirt. Da’Mariyea Hamilton’s point-after run gave the Bulldogs an 8-0 lead at the 7:02 mark of the first.
Axtell (0-1), meanwhile, found itself taking one step forward, and two back. Late in the first quarter, the Longhorns seemed to seize a smidgen of momentum when defensive lineman Landon Klein stripped Dawson’s Zane Guerra on an inside run and came away with the ball. But the Longhorns immediately gave the ball right back to Dawson, as Paul Pina fumbled on the next play and Dawson’s James Drake dropped on the pigskin for the recovery.
Still, the score remained 8-0 for much of the first half, as it devolved into a war of attrition, with neither team able to finish off drives. But late in the first half, the Bulldogs detonated with a pair of explosive plays to stretch the lead. Ja’Mariyea Hamilton took a first-down carry, stutter-stepped his way past a couple of Axtell defenders and scooted 69 yards for the score with 2:01 left in the half.
Three Axtell incomplete passes and a punt later, Dawson struck again. This time, Ja’Mariyea Hamilton gained some separation after getting behind the Longhorn secondary, and quarterback Brendan Horner lofted a 40-yard TD pass at the 1:09 mark before halftime. Hamilton’s big plays pushed Dawson’s lead to 22-0 at the half.
The Longhorns seemed to recharge at the half, because they put together their best drive of the game. They went 67 yards in six plays, including a 40-yard rumble off a trap play by Jayme Wooley that moved the ball into the red zone. Two plays later, Axtell got on the board with its first touchdown of the season when Pina got loose on a 16-yard scoring run.
That TD cut the Dawson lead to 22-6, but the Bulldogs quickly neutralized any thought of an Axtell rally. Dawson answered on its subsequent drive, with Moore slicing through the Longhorns on a 27-yard TD run that featured a nifty cutback halfway through.
Dawson tacked on another score in the fourth quarter on a wiggly 16-yard TD run by Horner.
Though the game was long over by that point, Axtell may have found a little something late in the game when it turned the running game over to big No. 53, Dustin Wilson. Listed as an offensive lineman, Wilson lined up at fullback and was plenty effective in pinballing his way off defenders. He carried eight times for 59 yards and a late TD.
Methodist Home 44, Gordon 41
GORMAN – By finishing strong, MCH gave itself a great start to the season.
The Bulldogs trailed 36-19 early in the third quarter, but scored 25 unanswered points to rally for the school’s first season-opening win since 2014.
Dremon Bible had a righteous night, rushing for 94 yards and two touchdowns while also catching seven balls for 215 yards and three TDs. Reggie Williams led the MCH defense with 12 tackles and a fumble recovery.
