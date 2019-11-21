PALESTINE — Jakoby Moore scored three touchdowns, and the Bulldogs extended their special season to Thanksgiving week.
Moore had touchdown runs of 30 and 2 yards and also scored on a nifty 35-yard punt return. Dawson (10-2) also got touchdown runs from Ja’Mariyea Hamilton and Brendan Horner in the win.
Kende Miller ran for two TDs and passed for a 56-yard score for Mount Enterprise (9-2), but Dawson’s stable of weapons were too much to overcome. The Bulldogs will move on to face Muenster or Lovelady in next week’s third round.
