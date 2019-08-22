With everything happening on the Central Texas football landscape, even good teams can have trouble getting noticed.
While teams like the La Vega Pirates, Mart and Midway Panthers, China Spring Cougars, Lorena Leopards and Connally Cadets are out rattling their swords and roaring their way to rivalry wins and playoff triumphs, a small town team that just consistently improves can be like a steady hum in a cacophony.
That was the Clifton Cubs in the lead up to last season. Clifton gradually climbed from two wins in 2013 to eight victories a couple years ago.
But then the Cubs let out a growl that couldn’t be ignored last fall.
Clifton tore through the regular season, allowing just 28 total points in its first six games. The Cubs won district with an unblemished record and went into the area round of the playoffs with an 11-0 mark.
It took a powerful Holliday team to end Clifton’s run in the second round of the playoffs when the Eagles handed the Cubs a 24-21 overtime defeat.
Even so, Clifton made its mark.
This summer, when Dave Campbell’s Texas Football hit magazine racks, Clifton was pegged as the seventh-ranked team in Class 3A Division II and a district favorite.
Cubs coach Chuck Caniford is going into his sixth season in Clifton. He said he inherited a good group of seniors that helped the program elevate from two wins in 2013 to five and a playoff berth in 2014. Since then, the head coach and his staff have seen progress based on a holistic approach to coaching seventh through 12th graders.
“Last year’s seniors were our first eighth grade class (in 2014), this year’s senior class was our first seventh grade class,” Caniford said. “We really believe in starting from the bottom up. All of our varsity coaches, we coach every one of those middle school kids. We don’t have a separate junior high staff. The offensive linemen that are seniors for us now, they’ve heard the same thing from the same guy for six years.
“It’s hard on the coaches but the results are what we want. The first week of practice, we come out here and we’re able to run things right out of the gate that previous years might have taken a couple of days. That’s all these kids know.”
Winning ways, changing attitudes
Caniford pointed out that his current seniors worked well in the new system almost immediately. They didn’t lose a game in middle school and continued to perform well as a junior varsity team.
Even so, the Cubs football players have seen attitudes change around them.
“You’re doubting the process and then all the sudden you start winning district championships and you’ve got guys that have never played wanting to play,” Clifton senior quarterback Mason Brandenberger said. “That makes you buy in. It makes us want to win a lot more.”
The Clifton quarterback can give specific examples of players who are practicing this summer simply because they saw how much the Cubs were winning on the football field and wanted to be part of it.
But if the Cubs are going to keep trending upward, they’ll more than likely do it with trusted hands.
Clifton running back/linebacker Riley Perry earned second-team Super Centex honors as a utility back last season and was tabbed the district’s best defensive player. Brandenberger and wide receiver T.J. Ferch both received Super Centex honorable mention among their season-ending accolades.
Of course, the Cubs aren’t concerning themselves with individual honors as they work through August. In fact, they’re not even worried about topping their 11 wins from a year ago.
They simply want to go one step further in the playoffs. Clifton has burned out in the second round in four of the last five seasons.
“We’ve got a chip on our shoulder,” Brandenberger said. “We’ve got that goal to get to the third round, so every practice we’re busting each other up. At the end of the day, we’re all teammates, but we also want to get each other better.”
Caniford acknowledges a big part of Clifton hitting that second-round wall has been tough competition at that stage. Last season Holliday advanced to the regional final after beating the Cubs. Before that it was Crockett or Franklin — schools with a history of advancing deep in the playoffs.
But Clifton is starting to look, feel and act like a playoff regular. The players can tell the difference.
“Leading up to this year, our practices have gotten more and more physical over the years,” Perry said. “That really helps because a lot of teams aren’t willing to put in the work out here and be physical out here.”
Now that the Cubs have captured the attention of Central Texas football fans, they’ll be working to stay in that spotlight. The program has an amazing run of increasing its win total year after year, though Caniford isn’t worried about keeping that going.
He said a 10-0 record through the regular season is great, but it can get tarnished too easily. He’s more focused on the big picture.
“At the end of the day, we look at how many gold footballs do we put in the trophy case,” the Clifton coach said, referring to the hardware handed out for district titles and each round of the playoffs. “That’s how we measure the success of our teams. We’ve put one in there every year. We put two in there the last three years. I think anything short of that, these guys would probably be disappointed.”