Midway receiver Zach Stewart (left) and the Panthers appear to be barreling toward a showdown with Temple for the 12-6A title.

 Staff photo — Jose Yau

In Valley Mills, Crawford shifted junior Tanner Merenda to quarterback and he threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead the Pirates past the Eagles.

Merenda hurled a 22-yard touchdown pass to Tate Abel with 3:59 left in the first quarter to give Crawford the initial lead. Pirates running back Trey Lacina had a 24-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to double the lead.

Then, after Valley Mills cut Crawford’s lead to 14-6, Merenda connected with Chance Connally for a fourth quarter TD.

Valley Mills quarterback Braydon Richardson threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Ewing with 1:44 left in the fourth quarter, but Crawford stopped the two-point conversion try to preserve a two-score edge.

Then Pirate Ty Williams recovered the ensuing onside kick and Crawford (4-2, 1-0 in 7-2A DI) ran out the clock.

Valley Mills dropped to 3-3 overall and 0-1 in district.

