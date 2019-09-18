Crawford and Valley Mills appear to be speeding toward a top-10 district matchup on the volleyball court.

Crawford (30-3) is staying strong in the No. 1 spot in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 1A-2A rankings, while Valley Mills has been steadily climbing. The Lady Eagles (21-5) were ranked No. 17 two weeks ago, but have since ascended to No. 6.

Crawford and Valley Mills will play each other on Oct. 11 in Valley Mills, then meet again Oct. 22 in Crawford.

Other Central Texas volleyball teams in the TGCA rankings this week include Troy at No. 5, West at No. 13 and Groesbeck at No. 16 in 3A, and Lorena at No. 22 in 4A.

