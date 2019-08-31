In Crawford, Pirates running back Garrett Pearson scored on a nine-yard run late in the third quarter, giving Crawford the margin it needed to start the season with a victory over the visiting Rattlers.
The Pirates then shut out Tolar in the fourth quarter, coming up with a pair of key stops to prevail.
The Rattlers led 9-7 late in the first half when the Pirates’ Breck Chambers returned a punt 30 yards for a touchdown. Chambers also scored Crawford’s initial TD on a 63-yard run late in the first quarter.
Crawford produced 187 rushing yards led by Chambers’ 82 on eight carries. Pirates quarterback Tate Abel connected on 6 of 16 passes for 86 yards, including three connections with Chance Connally for 34 yards.
