Crawford Thorndale

Crawford's Makey Dunbar

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Reigning Super Centex Softball Player of the Year Makey Dunbar of Crawford will continue her playing career at Tarleton State.

Dunbar hit .564 in 2019 as a junior with 25 extra-base hits and 52 RBIs. She also went 19-0 in the pitching circle with a 0.49 ERA and 168 strikeouts.

