With the state title comes the target.
Crawford will open the 2020 softball season as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A. Kirk Allen’s Lady Pirates went 36-3 last year and won the program’s third state championship. They’ll return several seasoned veterans, including reigning Super Centex Player of the Year Makey Dunbar in the pitching circle and sweet-slugging Kyla Mach in the infield.
Other Central Texas teams ranked in the Texas Girls Coaches Association’s preseason softball poll include Bosqueville at No. 10 in 2A and Robinson at No. 5 in 4A.
Teams can begin practicing on Friday, and the UIL season will begin on Feb. 17.
