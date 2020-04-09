Crawford’s volleyball program has stockpiled dozens of all-area and all-state honors over the past decade-plus. They’re well-deserved designations for an elite program that has produced two state championships in the past three seasons.
When the nation starts paying attention, that’s really something.
Crawford sophomore Lexi Moody has been selected to Prep Volleyball.com’s Soph 79 list, the publication’s listing of the top 79 sophomores in the country. Meanwhile, her teammates Katie Warden and Kylie Ray both made the honorable mention list.
Also receiving honorable mention was Lorena's Abbie Tuyo, a first-team Super Centex performer from 2019 who tallied 621 kills and 274 digs for the Lady Leopards.
“Prep Volleyball does a Freshman 59 (list) and then a Sophomore 79, and Lexi was fortunate enough to make the freshman list last year,” Crawford coach Jeff Coker said. “But to make the sophomore list is probably an even more prestigious honor, because there are a lot more sophomores playing varsity than there are freshmen. She’s just really put the time in and worked hard. When you watch her play, it’s clear she loves volleyball, but more importantly she loves Crawford.”
Moody registered 1,642 assists in 2019, breaking Haley Vaughn’s single-season school record. She also pitched in 103 kills, 309 digs, 50 blocks and 69 service aces as the Lady Pirates went 49-4 and won the 2A state title.
When Vaughn finished up at Crawford after the 2017-18 school year, she left behind an indelible legacy. She was a MaxPreps All-American and Super Centex Player of the Year, and the school’s career assists leader. Such players don’t grow on trees.
But maybe in Crawford they do. In Crawford, apparently you shake a branch and a sterling setter falls out. Because Moody has stepped in and carried on that standard of excellence.
“We’ve definitely been blessed in Crawford, America. You might even say spoiled,” Coker said. “Going back when we had Jordan Villa, we had her at setter for a couple of years, and then Haley for four years and now Lexi for hopefully four. Just to have those types of kids and those types of athletes to play that spot, we’ve been really fortunate.”
Crawford graduates some seasoned, talented seniors, including Super Centex Player of the Year Anne Williams. But with the likes of Moody, Ray (179 kills, 74 aces) and Warden (308 kills, 95 digs) returning for two more seasons, don’t count on much dropoff.
“We’ll have to replace our entire serve-receive, our back row, so our defense will have some big shoes to fill,” Coker said. “But we do have some talented players, those sophomores who will be juniors, and then Taylor Westerfeld will be a senior. To get three kids on a national list is pretty remarkable, and it shows you that if you love something and put in the time and the work, all those hours can pay off.”
