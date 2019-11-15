Kyla Mach

 Mach family photo

Kyla Mach, a Super Centex softball standout from Crawford, signed with UT-Tyler this week.

Mach said she chose UT-Tyler for both its winning softball program and its state-of-the-art nursing program. Mach has already completed her Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN) state certification. In 2019, she hit .596 with 11 home runs and 68 RBIs for the Class 2A state champion Lady Pirates.

