Crawford’s Makey Dunbar, the 2019 Super Centex Softball Player of the Year, will take her talents to Stephenville, signing with Tarleton State.

Crawford softball’s Makey Dunbar finalized her college plans on Wednesday, signing with Tarleton State.

Dunbar, the 2019 Super Centex Player of the Year, hit .564 with 52 RBIs for the 2A state champion Lady Pirates last year. She was equally as impressive in the pitching circle, registering a 19-0 record with a 0.49 ERA and 168 strikeouts.

Tarleton has mined Central Texas well for talent, as its current roster includes three former area standouts in Midway’s Morgan Ling, Robinson’s Shelby Carter and West’s Julia Wernet.

