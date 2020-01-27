For the past three decades, Delbert Kelm has been a fixture at Crawford High School, almost as ubiquitous as the pirate statue in the school foyer.
At the end of the school year, though, Kelm plans to say goodbye.
Kelm has resigned after a 30-year run at Crawford, including the past 13 as head football coach and athletic director. His tenure will end at the end of the current school year. He also had a long run as an assistant to Robert Murphy, who doubles as his brother-in-law.
With Kelm at the helm, Crawford maintained one of the most consistent winners in the state. He put together a 130-34 record as head coach, with eight seasons of double-digit wins or better. In 2015, the Pirates won their first 14 games of the year before falling to Canadian in the Class 2A Division I state semifinals. A year later, Kelm directed Crawford even further, as the Pirates reached the state championship game and gave Refugio a tenacious tussle before falling, 23-20.
Kelm was named Super Centex Coach of the Year following the 2016 season.
“This is his 30th year at Crawford, the past 13 as head football coach, and we’ve experienced a lot of success during that time frame,” said Dr. Kenneth Hall, Crawford superintendent. “He’s obviously well-loved, well-respected in the community, and we have a lot of appreciation for what he’s done.”
Hall said that Crawford ISD will post the AD/head coach position on Tuesday, and he expects to accept applications for “at least a month.”
“Other than that that, we don’t really have a timetable (on hiring a replacement),” Hall said. “We’d certainly like to have somebody in place before the end of the school year, so they can meet the kids and get to know people.”
During Kelm’s run as an assistant to Murphy, Crawford reached the state title game in 1994, losing to Thorndale, and won the program’s only state championship in 2004, going 16-0 that season and beating Troup in the final.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.